 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

It's Summertime event set at Moore Botanical Gardens

  • 0

LAKE CITY -- Summertime is in full swing at Moore Farms Botanical Garden. Its free “Garden Open: It’s Summertime” public event will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Traditionally, Moore Farms Botanical Garden maintains a private garden standard, meaning their gates are not open to the public daily.

A two-week advance reservation would usually be required to view their award-winning botanical landscapes.

However, during their July Garden Open event, Moore Farm’s will be opening its gates and allowing free public access into their 65 cultivated acre heaven for exploration.

In addition to this rare public admittance, Moore Farm’s will be allowing dogs on the property. It's July Garden Open will be Moore Farm’s only dog-friendly weekend of the year.

Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s “Garden Open: It’s Summertime” event will take place from 8:30am to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday for self-guided tours only. Pre-registration is not required.

People are also reading…

For more information on the garden, or for a full list of events, camps, and classes, visit its website at www.moorefarmsbg.org.

Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd., Lake City

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

Hong Kong ponders more COVID restrictions

Hong Kong ponders more COVID restrictions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again. The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person's movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong's risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe. Hong Kong's health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive would be given a red code. Cases are on the rise in Hong Kong after the city battled its worst outbreak that killed over 9,000.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Top tips for staying hydrated during a heatwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert