It's Summertime event set at Moore Botanical Gardens

LAKE CITY -- Summertime is in full swing at Moore Farms Botanical Garden. Its free “Garden Open: It’s Summertime” public event will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Traditionally, Moore Farms Botanical Garden maintains a private garden standard, meaning their gates are not open to the public daily.
A two-week advance reservation would usually be required to view their award-winning botanical landscapes.
However, during their July Garden Open event, Moore Farm’s will be opening its gates and allowing free public access into their 65 cultivated acre heaven for exploration.
In addition to this rare public admittance, Moore Farm’s will be allowing dogs on the property. It's July Garden Open will be Moore Farm’s only dog-friendly weekend of the year.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s “Garden Open: It’s Summertime” event will take place from 8:30am to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday for self-guided tours only. Pre-registration is not required.
For more information on the garden, or for a full list of events, camps, and classes, visit its website at www.moorefarmsbg.org.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd., Lake City