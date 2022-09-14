Keeps kids healthy with carrot bacon

Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables. Her tips are in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches.” One recipe is for carrot bacon. It combines two carrots, maple syrup, the flavoring sauce coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. The carrots are cut thin using a mandoline. The carrot slices are then covered in a mixture of the other ingredients and put on a baking sheet until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes, Flip the slices halfway through.
Because a classic BLT is so hard to beat, she didn’t want to try to replicate one with any kind of processed, plant-based alternative. Instead, she made her own version with carrot. She doesn’t normally use mayo, so instead adds fresh avocado, a dash of salt and some good olive oil.
The carrot bacon is part of a spring meal that Mollen serves with a watermelon radish, cucumber and carrot flower garden, raspberry parfait bites, daisy eggs and dye-free M&Ms, which can be bought at a health food store and online.