 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keeps kids healthy with carrot bacon

  • 0
Food-Dictator Lunches-Carrot Bacon

Carrot bacon along with watermelon radish and eggs in the shape of flowers and raspberry parfait bites from the book “Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of Children” by Jenny Mollen.

 Lauren Volo/Harvest via AP

Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables. Her tips are in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches.” One recipe is for carrot bacon. It combines two carrots, maple syrup, the flavoring sauce coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. The carrots are cut thin using a mandoline. The carrot slices are then covered in a mixture of the other ingredients and put on a baking sheet until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes, Flip the slices halfway through.

Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables. Her tips are in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches,” including one for carrot bacon.

Because a classic BLT is so hard to beat, she didn’t want to try to replicate one with any kind of processed, plant-based alternative. Instead, she made her own version with carrot. She doesn’t normally use mayo, so instead adds fresh avocado, a dash of salt and some good olive oil.

People are also reading…

The carrot bacon is part of a spring meal that Mollen serves with a watermelon radish, cucumber and carrot flower garden, raspberry parfait bites, daisy eggs and dye-free M&Ms, which can be bought at a health food store and online.

Reprinted from “Dictator Lunches” by arrangement with Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright (copyright) 2022, Jenny Mollen.

CARROT BACON

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 carrots

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut aminos or soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Directions;

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Thinly slice the carrots using a mandoline.

3. In a shallow dish, mix the maple syrup, coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the carrot slices and stir to coat.

4. Place the carrot slices on the prepared baking sheet, laying them flat and making sure no pieces are overlapping. Bake until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled in 2018 that the entire ACA is invalid. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision. O’Connor’s latest ruling targets a mandate under the law that requires employers to cover the HIV prevention treatment known as PrEP, which is a pill taken daily to prevent infection. The ruling's impact beyond the plaintiffs wasn't immediately clear. The Biden administration is likely to appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

How dentists keep their teeth healthy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert