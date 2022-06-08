KITTY FINKLEA: 10 easy summer snacks for kids

The long days of summer are here and having a snack plan makes it easier when you hear, “I’m hungry!” all day long.

Keep in mind whole foods including fruits, veggies and whole grains and choosing food labels with shorter ingredient lists provides more nutrients growing bodies need. Protein and fiber help keep kids full longer and gives staying power for activities.

Kids can be fickle when it comes to food, liking a food one day and hating it the next. Give kids two to three options to choose from so they have a sense of control. Enlisting their help with prep can also increase the likelihood of actually eating the snacks.

Frozen fruit pops – Skewer two to three fruits on a stick or toothpick and freeze. Serve with nuts, seeds or cheese.

Mini pizzas – Top a whole wheat English muffin or bagel half with tomato sauce, cheese and any toppings they like such as nitrate free turkey pepperoni or ham, spinach, or pineapple and broil in the oven until the cheese melts.

Trail mix – If your child doesn’t have a nut or seed allergy, mixing nuts and seeds with dried fruit is a protein and whole carb match. Make your own or look for mixes with mostly fruit, nuts, and seeds and 5 grams added sugar or less.

Yogurt – By the spoonful, shake or pouch, yogurt provides protein and calcium. Look for unsweetened varieties and add fruit or chocolate chips. Layer up yogurt, fruit, and granola in small mason jars for an easy grab and go parfait.

Frozen smoothie popsicles – Blend up fresh or frozen fruit, Greek yogurt, spinach and almond milk and pour in ice cube trays with a popsicle stick.

Popcorn – Make your own by placing ¼ cup popcorn kernels in a lunch size paper bag, fold, and pop in the microwave. Choose toppings including butter or flaxseed oil, ranch, taco, or everything but the bagel seasoning, parmesan cheese, caramel, toasted coconut and chocolate chips, or cinnamon and brown sugar.

Sweet potato or veggie fries – What kid doesn’t like fries? Increase nutrients by using sweet potato or any veggie, slice and pop in the air fryer.

Pinwheels – Use fresh chicken or turkey or nitrate free lunch meats, add cheese and any veggies such as lettuce or spinach, roll in a whole wheat tortilla, and cut into pinwheels. A veggie version can be made with hummus.

Mini charcuterie – Choose from meats, cheese, hummus, crackers, veggies, fruit, pickles, olives, nuts, and seeds to create their own mini charcuterie.

