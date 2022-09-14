 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KITTY FINKLEA: 7 creative hacks for National Fruits and Veggies Month

September means fall is in the air with the change from picnics, barbecues, and salads to football, fires, and chili.

Grocery stores and farmers markets are showcasing autumn foods including apples, pears, collard greens, winter squash, and of course pumpkins. Summer produce that is still growing strong includes green beans, squash, zucchini, collard greens, leafy greens, butterbeans, and cabbage along with peaches and blackberries. You will also find many herbs growing well including basil, parsley, rosemary and thyme.

Sadly, South Carolina is ranked as the 9th state where people consume the least fruits and vegetables. The health benefits are numerous but how do you get more produce into meals?

This month celebrates National Fruits and Veggies Month and is a great time to refresh menus for the season to include more produce. It is all about planning meals and snacks with a produce mindset.

For each meal, ask yourself, where’s the produce? Add fruits and veggies to your morning smoothie, sauté veggies and add to scrambled eggs, or include fruit with cereal, oatmeal or pancakes. Add fruit or a side salad with your sandwich at lunch and cover half of your plate in fruits and/or veggies at dinner.

Prep fruits and veggies when you get home from the store. Wash whole fruit for easy pick up and cut up fruit for an easy breakfast side or to pack in lunchboxes. Prep veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower and green peppers making them easy to cook or add to a salad. This “ready to go” produce hack helps decrease food waste and makes life easier for the week.

Boost fruit and veggie servings in food prep. Variety is good for the gut and optimizing digestion. Use spring mix for salads to increase varieties of greens and add at least three other fruits and veggies to total five to seven types of produce in your salads. When cooking veggies aim for including at least three to five veggies for a sauté, or to air fry or roast. Prep veggies ahead and use them multiple ways – for example sauteed veggies can be eaten as a side, on top of pizza, and in a wrap or taco.

Include fruits and veggies at snacks. Cut up an apple or pear and dip in nut butter or pair with cheese, add fruit to yogurt, enjoy raw veggies with hummus or dip in dressing, make fruit skewers with yogurt dip or make a charcuterie board and include fruits and veggies.

Toss it in. It is easy to incorporate veggies to many dishes. Toss in extra veggies to fall soups, casseroles, and stews. Add onions and beans to chili, throw spinach and mushrooms into soups and spaghetti, and add steamed broccoli to mac and cheese.

Picky about taste or texture? Start slow by adding a handful of spinach to your morning smoothies, grate a carrot and add to spaghetti sauce, or add spinach to soups and stews. Change up how you prepare veggies – air frying is an easy option for adults and kids. Add cheese sauce, or salad dressing to boost flavors you enjoy. If out to eat, get a taste of a fruit or veggie from a friend or family member, or if at a buffet, try out a new fruit or veggie.

Looking for information? Find tips on nutrition, storage, handling, along with recipes on many different fruits and veggies here: https://fruitsandveggies.org/fruits-and-veggies/.

Help increase the amount of people eating more produce in South Carolina by eating more produce each day and enjoy celebrating National Fruits and Veggies Month all year long!

Kitty Finklea

Kitty Finklea

 Grayson Markle

For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.

