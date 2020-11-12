KITTY FINKLEA: 7 food hacks for a sustainable holiday season

The holidays are upon us, and this means delicious food at family gatherings and parties.
While holidays during a pandemic look different with smaller celebrations or remote get-togethers with family far away, it is still a time of thankfulness and celebration. Many people are spending less money, and by considering food waste in your holiday plan, you can help save dollars and preserve our environment.
It is estimated that 30% to 40% of the food supply is thrown away, and the average family spends $1,500 per year on food waste! This year, consider making a plan to keep the feast out of the landfill with these simple food hacks:
1. Support local farmers – Food can travel over 1,000 miles to reach our tables. Buying local produce and meat not only supports our community but also preserves cost of time and fuel.
2. Plan instead of panic – If susceptible to “panic” and buying in a mad rush, take a little time to plan your holiday menus and make a shopping list. Take reusable bags to the store with you and make sure to food shop after eating to avoid overbuying.
3. Buy in bulk – If you’re cooking for a crowd, buy in bulk – for example choose a larger package for snacks and dry goods. This not only saves money but also means less packaging to toss in the garbage.
4. Pile on the plants – Serve less animal proteins and add more veggie, fruit, whole grains and legumes to your menus. Animal farming increases carbon emissions much more than plant foods.
5. Ditch the paper and plastic – Instead of using paper and plastic products, set your holiday table with beautiful china and flatware. Enlist help with clean up ahead of time to make it easier and fun. If looking for cheaper holiday china, check out thrift and antique stores for unique finds.
6. Share the leftovers – Cook the favorites you know will be eaten to avoid waste. Aim for not overcooking, and if you have leftovers, store for other meals or give away instead of throwing it out. Use reusable storage containers with covers as opposed to plastic or aluminum wrap. You can also check out reusable covers for dishes such as beeswax or silicone wraps.
7. Give back – Call around and find out how to best give food and other services to those in need. Donating canned or other nonperishable foods, working in a soup kitchen or adopting a family for the holidays can all promote the spirit of giving and support our local community.
By taking a little time to think and plan, we can begin to reduce, recycle and reuse during the holidays. Every little bit of conservation is a holiday gift to the planet and our pocketbooks!
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!