KITTY FINKLEA: 7 food hacks for a sustainable holiday season

4. Pile on the plants – Serve less animal proteins and add more veggie, fruit, whole grains and legumes to your menus. Animal farming increases carbon emissions much more than plant foods.

5. Ditch the paper and plastic – Instead of using paper and plastic products, set your holiday table with beautiful china and flatware. Enlist help with clean up ahead of time to make it easier and fun. If looking for cheaper holiday china, check out thrift and antique stores for unique finds.

6. Share the leftovers – Cook the favorites you know will be eaten to avoid waste. Aim for not overcooking, and if you have leftovers, store for other meals or give away instead of throwing it out. Use reusable storage containers with covers as opposed to plastic or aluminum wrap. You can also check out reusable covers for dishes such as beeswax or silicone wraps.

7. Give back – Call around and find out how to best give food and other services to those in need. Donating canned or other nonperishable foods, working in a soup kitchen or adopting a family for the holidays can all promote the spirit of giving and support our local community.

By taking a little time to think and plan, we can begin to reduce, recycle and reuse during the holidays. Every little bit of conservation is a holiday gift to the planet and our pocketbooks!

