Kitty Finklea: Do you have a lonely mouth?

How often do you find yourself staring in the fridge or pantry, not really hungry, but feeling a mild to intense craving or urge for something to eat? You may not know exactly what you want to eat but most people can relate to this feeling and there is a unique word for this in Japanese culture. The Japanese word kuchisabishii (pronounced koo-chi-sa-bi-shē) literally means “lonely mouth” and can also be described as an itchy mouth, a random food craving, or the urge to put something in the mouth. This word became popular during COVID lockdown and remains popular for people working from home. The closest word I’ve found for this in English is feeling “peckish.”

The urge to eat can be triggered by boredom, stress, or isolation and finding yourself in the kitchen unconsciously looking for an eating distraction. The mouth never gets tired of tasting. Food availability, such as having more food in the house around the holidays, can also be a visible cue encouraging kuchisabishii.

As a multi- tasking society, eating has become one of many different activities we can do while we are working, driving, scrolling, and watching. This often leads to mindless or distracted eating, meaning we might be consuming food, but our brains are occupied with other tasks and not focused on truly tasting the food or being in touch with the sensory experience of fullness.

Distracted eating also means it takes more food to feel psychologically satisfied since our brain is engaged elsewhere. Mindless eating makes it easy to overeat and can shift into a habit of eating until stuffed at meals and snacks. Many people also feel guilty for eating certain foods (those fun processed foods such as chips or sweets) which can lead to the “what the heck”’ attitude or “oh well, I’ve already messed up so I might as well keep eating.” If there is an “out of control” feeling around food or when kuchisabishii hits there are mindful strategies to employ that can help bring ourselves and the food into sharper focus.

A primary tactic is to eat WITHOUT doing other things and focusing only on sensations of taste, texture and fullness. While we may forget and not mindfully eat without distractions 100 percent of the time, it is associated with eating less and feeling satisfied sooner.

Planning meals and snacks with a structured eating routine is another strategy that means an eating experience is coming soon. Finding other ways to distract can also be helpful. Walking outside, deep breathing or stretching, calling a friend, and completing a simple task are all simple ways to focus on something besides food.

Portioning food instead of eating out of a box or bag is another mindfulness technique and encourages thinking and strategizing before going back for seconds or thirds. Choosing more whole foods and not relying on processed foods can also help decrease the binge aspect of eating.

Checking in with fullness cues and eating until full or satisfied instead of stuffed is also helpful. Another Japanese phrase, hara hachi bu, focuses on eating until 80 percent full. Since the stomach takes 15 to 20 minutes to send fullness signals to the brain, waiting five minutes before going back for more can help you tune in to fullness feelings.

Self-care in other ways such as managing stress effectively, reaching out to others when lonely, and getting adequate sleep can also help take the emphasis off food as the sole outlet in looking for relief or distraction. Additionally, focusing on gratitude can help to refocus on what really matters in life.

These strategies honor not only the food but ourselves in the process. A beautiful aspect of kuchisabishii is realizing the urge of a lonely mouth is a human condition we all feel at one time or another along with the importance of giving ourselves grace to allow what we want to eat without grief or shame. By focusing our attention on our true intentions, food can truly be fuel for the body and soul.

Enjoy Thanksgiving and the holiday season this year with a mindfulness approach!