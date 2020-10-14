KITTY FINKLEA: Spooky treats of pumpkin skin, flesh, guts and seeds

Pumpkins are one of my favorite signs of fall and Halloween.

The traditional orange color is the most popular, with white, green, red and even pink and blue shades in markets and grocery stores. While mostly used for decoration, pumpkins are a type of squash, and all parts except the stem are edible, including the skin, flesh, guts and seeds.

The skin is the outside layer and is usually tough and bitter on larger pumpkins but on smaller varieties can be quite delicious. The flesh, also called the meat or pulp attached to the skin, is full of beneficial nutrients and primarily used to make pumpkin puree. The stringy, slimy stuff in the middle is called the guts and are attached to the seeds.

The flesh and seeds are the most popular parts to cook and eat. Pumpkin flesh is rich in a powerful antioxidant called beta-carotene with numerous health benefits for eyes, skin and the heart. The seeds are high in healthy fat as well as fiber and two important minerals: zinc and magnesium. The skin and guts can also be eaten, although they are less popular, unless you’re feeling more adventurous.