KITTY FINKLEA: Study shows importance of hydration

The National Institutes of Health published a study in the first week of 2023 on the importance of hydration for overall health as we age.

Researchers analyzed links between serum or blood sodium levels and health on over 11,000 adults for over 30 years starting around age 50 to ages 70 to 90. The study was targeted on the relationship of serum sodium to chronic health conditions and biological aging.

Serum sodium levels typically go up when fluid intake goes down. The results showed that adults with levels at the higher end of normal showed more signs of advanced biological aging, were more likely to develop chronic health conditions, and die at a younger age than those adults with medium range sodium levels.

They utilized 15 health markers such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar and adjusted for age, sex, smoking, and conditions such as hypertension.

Normal serum sodium levels are typically read at 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L). The data reflected those levels above 142 mEq/L show an associated 10 to 15 percent increase in the odds of being biological older than chronological age and a 64 percent higher associated risk of heart failure, stroke, diabetes and dementia. Serum sodium levels of 144.5 to 146 mEq/L were also associated with a 21 percent increase risk of premature death, while levels of 138 to 140 mEq/L had the lowest risk of developing chronic diseases with a younger biological age.

The findings don’t prove a causal effect and would require randomized controlled trials to show if optimal hydration indeed leads to a longer, healthier life but we know adequate hydration is critical for our organs to work properly, for delivering nutrients to our cells, regulating body temperature, keeping joints lubricated, aiding digestion, preventing infections and helping with sleep quality, mood, and cognition.

The general recommendation from the National Academy of Medicine for adults is 11 cups (80 ounces or 2.6 liters) of water daily for an average woman and 16 cups (128 ounces or 3.5 liters) for an average man. This amount includes not only water but other fluids such as soups or tea as well as water found in foods such as fruits and veggies.

Exercising, having an active job, or working out in the heat all increase the need for more fluids. Talk with your healthcare provider or registered dietitian nutritionist for the right amount of fluid needed daily for your body and lifestyle.

How do you feel if you don’t get enough fluid?

Mild dehydration can trigger headaches, backaches, brain fog, carbohydrate cravings, and lackluster exercise sessions. Symptoms of dehydration including feeling thirsty, dry mouth, less urination with darker colored urine, dizziness, confusion and fatigue.

Older people, infants, and children are at greater risk of dehydration as well as chronic conditions such as kidney disease or an illness with vomiting or diarrhea.

Some people are able to drink adequate fluids easily and others may not think about getting enough fluids and/or have poor thirst indicators. If you struggle with drinking enough water, here are some quick tips to help stay hydrated:

Set an amount of water to drink each day.

Keep a water bottle with you – by the bed, on the desk, in the car.

Stop just taking a sip! Count 8 to 10 swallows of water at a time.

Check your urine often and aim for clear urine with a pale yellow color.

Stack drinking water with another habit. For example, cut off your alarm in the morning and drink 10 to 12 ounces of water. Put down your phone after a call and pick up your water bottle.

Log your water intake or use an app or set reminders.

Eat more water filled fruits and veggies such as berries, grapes, bananas, apples, oranges, cucumbers, potatoes, radishes, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, and cabbage.

Drink a glass of water before each meal or snack.

Do you need more flavor? Add lemon, lime, or orange slices or make a pitcher of herbal tea.

We all need adequate fluid each day so bottoms up and cheers to you!

