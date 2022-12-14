KITTY FINKLEA: Survey: Tradition important at holiday celebrations

When you think of the holidays, are there traditional foods you can’t wait to eat again? Most of us do have holiday food traditions we love.

A survey conducted in November by the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources Sciences polled 1,006 adult Americans and confirms how much we value food nostalgia.

Culture and heritage were central to holiday cooking and baking in 81% of those polled across all generations, such as growing up decorating cookies every year or serving a dish your grandmother made.

These traditional food rituals establish deliciously important connections in families year after year. While this number was high across all generations, it was particularly high among Gen Z, adults ages 18 to 26, with 86% embracing culture and heritage for the holidays and 70% also planning to add new foods and dishes to their table.

Gen Z is the most diverse generation growing up with exposure to a variety of cultures and cuisines, which makes it easy to see why they like combining tradition with innovation.

While most people love cooking or baking together, we all know it can be stressful. The survey showed 53% find holiday celebrations delightful and heartwarming, 10% find holiday gatherings stressful and headache inducing, and 37% find it a mix of hassle and happiness.

Sixty percent of the adults surveyed were concerned about calories, sugar, fat, and sodium with the highest concern in Baby Boomers at 65%, Gen Z at 62%, and Millennials and Gen X tied at 56%. Forty percent were not concerned at all selecting “It’s once a year, and I’m going to enjoy it!”

Not missing out on the fun, participants weighed in on the annual fruitcake debate with 30% hating it and only close to 18% loving it. Gen X hated it the most coming in at 40%, with Millennials giving it the most love but only at 23%.

While the survey results may not be surprising, it confirms that we love to enjoy traditional holiday foods with others. Food nostalgia is powerful and connects us with loved ones from our past, and as part of our story we can share with loved ones and friends. Sharing these foods and traditions with our children connects the generations with love and respect and also imprints on the senses through touch, smell, and taste. The connection with others strengthens the bonds between us and improves our sense of well-being.

While it may be joyful and/or stressful, enjoying old or developing new holiday food traditions means feeding the soul through cooking, eating, sharing, celebrating, and laughing. Happy Holidays!!