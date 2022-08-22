 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City Smackdown esports tournament a success

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Fingers flew over game controllers Saturday at the Lake City Smackdown esports tournament at the Continuum.

It was the second year the city has played host to the Lake City Smackdown esports tournament. However, it was the first time Lake City had an esports program to help host the event. Wicked Reality Gaming of Greensboro, N.C., organized Smackdown for the second straight year.

The tournament started at 8 a.m., and wrapped up around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The City Council created the esports program this spring. Savon Whitehead is the city’s events coordinator and esports program director.

Saturday’s Smackdown drew a good crowd of games and spectators, Whitehead said during the gaming tournament.

“We are having a great time. We are having a great turnout. It’s definitely better than we did last year,” Whitehead said.

People are also reading…

The main events were Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7. The casual events were Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Apex Legends and NBA 2K22, Whitehead said.

“These games were picked – most of them by popularity. We had these last year with two of the other ones being thrown in as a test run,” Whitehead said. “We try to pick games based off the community – the environment that we are in.”

Games that are played in the Lake City area will draw more gamers and spectators, he said.

“A lot of these games are just popular by nature and always have good turnouts,” Whitehead said.

Lake City’s esports program is in its infancy, Whitehead said. Saturday’s Smackdown was the program’s first official event.

The program has been pushing esports because it can give teenagers opportunities that they didn’t know existed.

The esports industry has seen tremendous growth in viewership and revenue. In 2020, esports had 220.5 million occasional viewers and 215.4 million esports enthusiasts. That’s a total audience of 474 million.

Esports games are popular livestreaming on Twitch, Facebook gaming and other platforms. The total prize money for the 5,591 esports tournaments in 2019 was more than $236 million.

More and more universities are creating esports programs and offering scholarships.

“This is a career path, a hobby. It’s something for them to do when there is nothing to do,” Whitehead said.

The Lake City esports program gives teenagers an activity when there is nothing to do, and lets them interact with others – building their communication’s skills, Whitehead said. It can also give them a career path.

“Esports is forever evolving. It’s forever expanding. You can get a job doing almost anything when it comes to esports,” he said. “If you’re not good in the competitive side, you can always be a commentator. You can be on the streaming side. Maybe you are good at spotting talent. There are multiple realms in the esports scene.”

Anyone interested in joining, Lake City’s esports program should follow the program on social media – https://lakecityesports.com; https://www.instagram.com/lscs_esports/ or look for their Facebook page. Contact Whitehead at esports@cityoflakecity.org or call 843-374-5421 ext. 111.

“We are going to have after-school programs. We are going to be working with the Boys & Girls Club. We are going to have events and other opportunities all throughout the year for people to just come up and have fun. A lot of times these things are free. … This is something we want everyone to be a part of,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Condo owner unsettled by number of rentals, tenant turnover in building

Condo owner unsettled by number of rentals, tenant turnover in building

Q: I live in a nine-unit self-managed condominium building. Over the years, the board members rented out their units. In one year, two units sold and a third unit is up for sale. I’m concerned about the direction we’re going in. The president still rents out his unit. I’m a long-time resident. What do you think of the status of this situation?

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September. The decision will put money in the hands of less affluent Georgians as November's election approaches. Democrat Stacey Abrams criticizes the decision as one of Kemp's "election-year vote buying schemes.” Kemp's challenger for governor says it's hypocritical for Kemp to tout federal spending that he has criticized.

Watch Now: Related Video

Six quotes that prove you only get better with age on National Senior Citizens Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert