Lake City Smackdown esports tournament a success

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Fingers flew over game controllers Saturday at the Lake City Smackdown esports tournament at the Continuum.

It was the second year the city has played host to the Lake City Smackdown esports tournament. However, it was the first time Lake City had an esports program to help host the event. Wicked Reality Gaming of Greensboro, N.C., organized Smackdown for the second straight year.

The tournament started at 8 a.m., and wrapped up around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The City Council created the esports program this spring. Savon Whitehead is the city’s events coordinator and esports program director.

Saturday’s Smackdown drew a good crowd of games and spectators, Whitehead said during the gaming tournament.

“We are having a great time. We are having a great turnout. It’s definitely better than we did last year,” Whitehead said.

The main events were Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7. The casual events were Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Apex Legends and NBA 2K22, Whitehead said.

“These games were picked – most of them by popularity. We had these last year with two of the other ones being thrown in as a test run,” Whitehead said. “We try to pick games based off the community – the environment that we are in.”

Games that are played in the Lake City area will draw more gamers and spectators, he said.

“A lot of these games are just popular by nature and always have good turnouts,” Whitehead said.

Lake City’s esports program is in its infancy, Whitehead said. Saturday’s Smackdown was the program’s first official event.

The program has been pushing esports because it can give teenagers opportunities that they didn’t know existed.

The esports industry has seen tremendous growth in viewership and revenue. In 2020, esports had 220.5 million occasional viewers and 215.4 million esports enthusiasts. That’s a total audience of 474 million.

Esports games are popular livestreaming on Twitch, Facebook gaming and other platforms. The total prize money for the 5,591 esports tournaments in 2019 was more than $236 million.

More and more universities are creating esports programs and offering scholarships.

“This is a career path, a hobby. It’s something for them to do when there is nothing to do,” Whitehead said.

The Lake City esports program gives teenagers an activity when there is nothing to do, and lets them interact with others – building their communication’s skills, Whitehead said. It can also give them a career path.

“Esports is forever evolving. It’s forever expanding. You can get a job doing almost anything when it comes to esports,” he said. “If you’re not good in the competitive side, you can always be a commentator. You can be on the streaming side. Maybe you are good at spotting talent. There are multiple realms in the esports scene.”

Anyone interested in joining, Lake City’s esports program should follow the program on social media – https://lakecityesports.com; https://www.instagram.com/lscs_esports/ or look for their Facebook page. Contact Whitehead at esports@cityoflakecity.org or call 843-374-5421 ext. 111.

“We are going to have after-school programs. We are going to be working with the Boys & Girls Club. We are going to have events and other opportunities all throughout the year for people to just come up and have fun. A lot of times these things are free. … This is something we want everyone to be a part of,” he said.