LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God's recipe for peace

God’s recipe for peace
When there are wars and rumors of wars, we get nervous and wonder what will the outcome be.
God gives us his recipe for peace:
Start with:
1 – Psalms 34:14 Seek peace and pursue it.
Add:
2 – Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and courageous – do not be afraid or terrified for the Lord your God goes with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you.
Stir in:
3 – Hebrews 12:14 Make every effort to live in peace with everyone.
Beat in gently:
4 – John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you – I do not give as the world gives – Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.
People are also reading…
Add a soul full of love:
5 – John 15:17 This is my command – Love one another.
Add an overflowing abundance of:
6 – Ephesians 4:32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ, God forgave you.
Divide into equal proportions:
7 – Matthew 22:37 Love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul and mind.
Pour slowly from your heart:
8 – Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God – and the peace of God which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
Enjoy your blessing:
9 – May there be the Lord’s peace forever in your heart.
Elsa McInville Florence