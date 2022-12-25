Many contraception choices available

Contraception means preventing pregnancy until you are ready and want to. There are many choices for contraception.

Birth control pills taken daily are hormones naturally found in women. They can be given in either combined estrogen and progesterone or progesterone only. Combination pills prevent release of eggs. Progesterone-only pills thin the lining of the uterus(womb) preventing fertilization in the uterus. Pills provide reliable birth control while also offering cycle regulation, reduction of menstrual pain and bleeding. When taken everyday they have a 91% success rate.

Long-term options are available for those not wanting to remember to take a pill daily. Intrauterine devices (IUD) are T-shaped devices the size of a quarter placed into the uterus. IUD’s come in two main classes, hormonal and non-hormonal. The non-hormonal IUD can last up to ten years by releasing small amounts of copper that kills sperm. The hormonal IUD remains for five to eight years based on the type. Another option is an implant called Nexplanon that is placed in the arm for up to three years. There is also an injectable contraceptive, Depo-Provera, that works for up to three months before another injection is needed. These options are 99% effective.

Short-term contraceptives include transdermal patches, vaginal rings, cervical caps, male or female condoms and diaphragms. Transdermal patches are worn for a week at a time for three consecutive weeks, followed by a patch-free week. The patches work similar to birth control pills, but the hormones are absorbed through the skin. Vaginal rings are small, soft, plastic rings placed for three weeks, followed by removal for one week, and release hormones to prevent pregnancy. The cervical cap is a device inserted to cover the entry to the womb(cervix) blocking sperm from entering the uterus. It can be inserted hours prior to sex and should be kept inserted for six hours after. Female and male condoms are both single-use barrier contraceptives that consist of a lubricated sheath that is either inserted into the vagina or placed over the penis to prevent sperm from traveling beyond the barrier. Condoms can be used with other forms of birth control for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Diaphragms are silicone devices similar to cervical caps that cover the cervix and prevent sperm from entering the uterus. They are washable and reusable up to one year and can be used during menstruation. Talk to your provider, as the effectiveness and limitations of each option varies.

A more permanent solution of birth control consists of a vasectomy for a male, or a tubal ligation for a female. A vasectomy involves cutting a cord to block the exit of sperm. Tubal ligation (tube tying) involves cutting of the tubes connected to the uterus which are either tied or blocked to prevent an egg meeting a sperm.

The least effective contraception is natural family planning which uses temperature, vaginal discharge, and period length to predict the time of the month a woman can become pregnant.

Emergency contraception can be used in the event of unprotected sex. Over the counter morning-after pills can be used up to 72 hours after unprotected sex but work best when used as soon as possible. Another option includes the placement of a copper IUD by a physician within 5 days of unprotected sex.

As this is a brief summary of the different contraction methods, speak with your health care provider regarding which method is best for you.