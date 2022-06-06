 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLeod Health & Fitness center offers summer classes

FLORENCE — Sports-specific training classes for children and teens ages 8 through 18 begin Monday, June 6 in the Maximum Athletic Performance space in the McLeod Health & Fitness Center, 2437 Willwood Drive in Florence.

Ad Out Tennis Conditioning for ages 13 through 18 runs from June 6 to July 20 (excluding the week of July 4) from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $120 for members and $180 for non-members.

Power Sports Training for ages 13 through 18 runs from June 6 to July 20 (excluding the week of July 4) from 3-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $120 for members and $180 for non-members.

Summer Baseball Conditioning for ages 13 through 18 runs from June 6 to July 20 (excluding the week of July 4) from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $120 for members and $180 for non-members.

Summer Soccer Conditioning for ages 13 through 18 runs from June 7 to July 28 (excluding the weeks of June 13 and July 4) from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for members and $270 for non-members.

Youth Summer Soccer Conditioning for ages 8 to 14 runs from June 7 to July 21 (excluding the week of July 4) on Tuesdays and Thursdays. ages 8 to 10 meet from 3-4 p.m. and ages 11 to 14 meet from 4-5 p.m. Cost is $120 for members and $180 for non-members.

Register at the front desk or call 843-777-3000 for more information.

