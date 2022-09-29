McLeod offers women comprehensive breast cancer program

Dedicated to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, McLeod is the only Breast Health Center in the area accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

McLeod received this prestigious acknowledgement of the quality of care it offers to breast cancer patients in 2010 – the first and only breast program in the region to achieve this designation.

Annually, breast cancer is the most commonly treated cancer at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Because a tremendous volume of breast cancer patients are cared for at McLeod, the hospital, staff, and physicians have put considerable effort into ensuring state-of-the-art care for women with breast cancer and that the NAPBC standards are met or exceeded.

The McLeod Breast Program Leadership Committee includes Breast Surgeon Dr. Amy Murrell, Radiation Oncologist Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock, Oncologist Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, Radiologist Dr. Shawn Conwell and Pathologist Dr. Sharon Mitchell. This team serves as the governing body of the McLeod Breast Health Center. Together, they plan, develop, implement, and evaluate all activities of the breast center; oversee and monitor compliance with the NAPBC standards; and review all center data annually.

The McLeod Breast Health Center promotes continuity of care by providing the full spectrum of services for women, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and support. The goal is to make the individual patient’s entry into the system as painless and seamless as possible. McLeod also strives to provide personalized breast cancer care since one treatment does not fit all. The team individualizes a plan to each and every patient’s needs.

Facets of the comprehensive breast cancer program at McLeod include all of the following:

Breast Imaging

Today’s 3D mammograms pick up tiny cancers that are not just treatable, but curable. So, most of the women, who are diagnosed with breast cancer at McLeod, are detected at a very early stage. These women have a totally normal life expectancy. As surveillance and imaging has improved, the McLeod team finds and treats cancer earlier.

McLeod physicians believe at age 40, a woman should start having yearly mammograms. However, any woman with a breast abnormality should definitely be seen by their doctor. If a woman has a first degree relative with the BRCA gene (mother, sister), then the McLeod Breast Team advises to begin annual screening mammograms 10 years earlier than the family member who was diagnosed. So, if your mother was diagnosed at 38, then at 28, you need regular screening.

As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, McLeod is also pleased to offer the following modalities which have been accredited by the American College of Radiology:

2D & 3D Mammography

Breast Ultrasound

Breast Ultrasound Biopsies

Stereotactic Breast Biopsies

Breast MRI

Oncology Breast Nurse Navigator

After a diagnosis of cancer, patients may feel overwhelmed and confused. Often, treatment of this disease can be complicated. Tracey O’Neal, RN, CBCN, the McLeod Breast Oncology Nurse Navigator, is there to help at every step of the way. Tracey’s primary goal is to help patients on the cancer journey, from diagnosis to survivorship. She works with patients and their doctors, helping to “navigate” them through appointments with physicians and follow-up care. She also provides education about breast cancer and treatment options and assists with locating resources within the McLeod Health system and community.

Breast Tumor Board

At the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, breast cancer patients receive a second, third, fourth and fifth opinion on their treatment plan from the Tumor Board, whose mission is to provide patients not only with peace of mind but also the best cancer treatment plan possible for each specific diagnosis.

Each week at McLeod, physicians representing Medical Oncology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, Radiology, and Surgery, discuss every breast cancer patient’s case presented to the tumor board. Together, they recommend the best treatment plans for patients with breast cancer. During the Breast Tumor Board meeting, these cancer specialists review the pertinent imaging and diagnostic studies, as well as the pathology, and listen as the patient’s case is presented by their physician, including the history of physical findings. All members of the team give their input and the plan is put into place.

Breast Surgery

When a woman is faced with breast cancer the first goal is to perform an operation that removes the breast cancer. The second goal is to give the patient a cosmetic outcome that results in the breast looking as natural as it did before the surgery or even better in some cases.

If a woman undergoes a mastectomy, she may be interested in breast reconstruction surgery which involves the expertise of a plastic surgeon. At McLeod Regional Medical Center, patients are offered multiple options for breast reconstruction. These options include implant-based reconstruction using silicone or saline breast implants to recreate the breast or flap-based reconstruction in which the patient’s own tissue is used to reconstruct the breast (including DIEP).

Breast Cancer Research and Oncology Treatment

Discovering new ways to treat and prevent cancer is the goal of medical research. At McLeod, cancer research efforts were first developed 40 years ago with the arrival of Oncologist Dr. Michael Pavy. Today, the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research offers patients access to three dedicated cancer research nurses -- Jennifer Floyd, RN, Michelle Gandy, RN, and Betsy Harris, RN.

One cancer that has benefitted greatly from research is breast cancer. Thanks to clinical trials, breast cancer research continues to evolve with multiple advancements in care. There are now more chemotherapy agents and targeted treatments to help women than ever before. McLeod Cancer Specialists also understand that there are very specific pathways cancer cells navigate for their survival. This research has led to the development of drugs that can block parts of those pathways and suppress the cancer. Additionally, immunotherapy is available which arms the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. This form of therapy helps the immune system recognize the cancer then stimulate an intense response against the tumor. As research of breast cancer continues, these discoveries will help guide treatment in the future and improve survival.

Radiation Oncology Treatment

Radiation therapy is necessary for many women with breast cancer. Most women who undergo a lumpectomy are receiving radiation to eradicate any microscopic cancer cells in the breast that remain after surgery. This significantly decreases the risk of recurrence of cancer within the breast.

Traditionally, the post-lumpectomy radiation would be delivered, five days a week for five to six weeks. But, thanks to clinical trials we now know there is no increased risk of recurrence in the women who receive a shorter course of radiation. Today, many women, who have early-stage breast cancer, can actually be treated with a technique called hypofractionated radiation therapy where the length of radiation treatment is reduced down to three to four weeks, making it more convenient for patients.

Advancements in early detection with the latest technology and a dedication to ensuring the national standards in breast cancer treatment are met or exceeded demonstrates the McLeod Health commitment to improving survival and access to care.

For more information on breast cancer, please contact Tracey O’Neal at 843-777-5418.