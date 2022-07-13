 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLeod welcomes family medicine residents

Nine physicians have joined the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program. The physicians are Jordan Glass, DO; Kendall McDill, MD; Harris Noor, MD; Noah Novembre, DO; Taylor Penny, DO; Alva Poulos, MD; Rachel Putrus, MD; Chelsea Thompson, MD; and Nicole Vasquez Plaza, MD.

The McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program is a program at McLeod Health designed to train the “physicians of tomorrow” in an effort to increase the availability of family medicine physicians for patients in the Pee Dee and other rural areas of South Carolina.

“The Residency Program’s mission is to graduate skilled family physicians who will provide superior health care services to underserved areas of South Carolina,” said Dr. Gerard Jebaily, program firector.

Their mission is being fulfilled.

In existence since 1980, there have been 276 graduates from the McLeod Family Medicine Residency program with 60 percent of them staying in South Carolina and the McLeod Health service area of Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina.

“We welcome our new residents and their families to the Pee Dee area,” Jebaily said. “A wonderful accomplishment in these physician’s lives is about to be realized as they begin their three-year residency program here at McLeod. Embarking on a career of caring for the sick and the infirmed is a lifelong dream for most of us in medicine.”

Jordan Glass, DO, received his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. From Texas and Colorado, Dr. Glass enjoys family time with his wife and two boys, exercising, machining, and games.

Taylor Penny, DO, received her medical degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. From The Woodlands, Texas, Dr. Penny enjoys skiing, hiking, listening to true crime podcasts, and spending time with her husband and their two cats.

Kendall R. McDill, MD, received her medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine. She is a true “Carolina Girl” having grown up in both North and South Carolina. Dr. McDill enjoys exploring nature, reading a good book, and spending time with her friends and family.

Harris Noor, MD, received his medical degree from Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. From New York City, New York. in his spare time he likes to bike.

Noah Novembre, DO, received his medical degree from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. From the Carolinas, he enjoys car restoration, hiking, running, football, rollerblading, and cooking.

Alva C. Poulos, MD, received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine. From Cranston, Rhode Island, he enjoys boating, music, and watching movies with friends and family.

Rachel M. Putrus, MD, received her medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine. From San Diego, California, Dr. Putrus enjoys gardening, jigsaw puzzles, beach volleyball, and spending time with her family and friends.

Chelsea N. Thompson, MD, received her medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine. From Annapolis, Maryland, Dr. Thompson enjoys watching movies, live music, crafting, and spending time with her family.

Nicole Vazquez Plaza, MD, received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, St. Kitts. From Ponce, Puerto Rico, she enjoys gardening, yoga, watching sports and foreign language TV series.

These physicians will care for patients at the McLeod Family Medicine Center, 144 N. Ravenel St., Florence on the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus. For information on becoming a new patient call 843-777-2800.

