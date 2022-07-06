Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes!

A summery fruit salad and spicy pork tenderloin might not seem the most natural pairing — until you consider the precedents of pork chops with apple sauce and Italian prosciutto with melon.

Truth is, cooks have been pairing sweet fruits and savory meats for centuries. And there’s something about the subtle inherent sweetness of pork tenderloin that makes it a prime candidate. That’s why we experimented with this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less.

This colorful dish is a study in contrasting flavors and temperatures, sweet cool fruit balancing the warm spice of succulent pork. We draw on the fresh and spicy fruit salads of Mexico to create a dish of seared and spiced pork paired with cool, crunchy melon and cucumber. Ground cumin and ancho chili powder add a savory depth to the salad and the spice rub.

For an optional salty, tangy accent, offer crumbled queso fresco at the table for sprinkling.

Be sure not to cut the cooked pork without first letting it rest. Resting allows the juices to redistribute throughout the muscle fibers so they don’t flow out when the meat is cut. That keeps the pork juicy.