MUSC Health Cardiovascular Surgery Vascular Lab receives certification

The MUSC Health – Cardiovascular Surgery Vascular Laboratory in Florence has achieved certification by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

This vascular testing accreditation is in the areas of Peripheral Arterial Testing, Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing, and Peripheral Venous Testing.

Early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other diseases is possible using vascular testing procedures performed in hospitals, outpatient centers, and physician's offices.

The IAC reports that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease – disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country, with nearly 800,000 new strokes occurring annually.

“MUSC Health Florence CV Surgery Vascular Lab sought accreditation from the IAC because we are committed to the highest level of diagnostic accuracy,” Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr. Charles Stonerock said. “Accreditation in three separate vascular modalities illustrates our dedication to both constant education and quality improvement and ensures vascular lab results are accurate and professionally rendered. This vascular lab accreditation confirms that our physicians and vascular technologists are dedicated to providing superior quality care for the people of the Pee Dee Region and beyond.”

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Accreditation by the IAC indicates that MUSC Health - Cardiovascular Surgery’s Vascular Laboratory has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published Standards thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in vascular testing. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.