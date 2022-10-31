Organization works to beautify Florence

Keep Florence Beautiful has been helping the community stay clean of litter and trash everyday since 2000, and continues to create a healthy environment for Florence neighborhoods.

“We want to make an impression on outside visitors, and I think it is important that we have that assistance from Keep Florence Beautiful, because without them, it would be nearly impossible to keep our community looking this nice,” Florence Public Works Director Chuck Pope said.

Keep Florence Beautiful’s mission is to connect with individuals to take greater responsibility for improving the visual aspects of Florence.

The organization supports litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, beautification and community greening.

“Having anyone help us by volunteering to go out and clean our community is a huge help, and Keep Florence Beautiful is greatly appreciated and a big part of that,” Pope said.

The watergoat project is one of the biggest projects Keep Florence Beautiful is working on, as well as their Adopt-a-Park program.

The Watergoat Project is a net and buoy system that catches debris before it goes into the Great Pee Dee River, while the Adopt-a-Park program is for someone or a team to pick a park in Florence to keep clean and beautified.

“The Watergoat project is instrumental in that it shows the community and gives them a visual on how much litter and pollution is in our waterways and water systems. Hopefully we will be taking routine photos to show to the public so they can see what is being gathered in just Jeffries Creek,” Florence Utilities Director Michael Hemingway said.

Keep Florence Beautiful’s Tarp Campaign was just finished. The organization gave away 100 tarps, and this educated people to secure their loads on the way to the dump.

The organization is about to start its Jean Campaign as well where whatever jeans can be donated will be given to those in need, and jeans that cannot be donated will be shipped off to be recycled.

“Our biggest challenge lately has been with the number of volunteers that we have. It has been difficult to get the younger generation passionate enough about keeping our city looking nice to go out and clean it, we are wearing out our volunteers that we have now due to the fact that they have been doing this for so long, so we need more people to want to take care of our environment,” Keep Florence Beautiful Chair Michelle Bailey said.

Bailey has been with the organization since the beginning, taking a brief break to focus on her health. She came back to the organization and started taking on more responsibilities which led to her chair position later on. She has always had a passion for our environment and community.

Keep Florence Beautiful is an affiliate of Palmetto Pride and Keep America Beautiful.

Most larger cities have a subsidiary of Keep America Beautiful.

These organizations run on volunteerism. So when their numbers of volunteers are down, the environment can suffer.

In 2015, Keep Florence Beautiful had its largest number with close to 900 volunteers, whereas now theyit only has about 400.

“We want people to take ownership for their environment and to feel good about the community that they live in. We receive dozens of calls a week from people saying they need us to clean a certain area, and we just need more people who are willing to make a difference,” Bailey said.

Keep Florence Beautiful has mini cleanups a team goes out and picks up litter from a certain area for 45 minutes to an hour.

These are slowed down to a stop for the holidays, but will pick back up after the new year.

“It is important to those who visit the area to show them that the Florence community cares about our environment, and that we want and desire a higher quality of living,” Hemingway said.

This higher quality of life begins with litter control in our waterways and water bodies so that they can remain in a pristine condition. This will not just provide our community with pride and joy, Hemingway said.