PETS OF THE WEEK

Pluto and Quinn are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter, operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Pluto is the "easiest dog you'll ever have. Give him a toy to carry around in his mouth and he'll self entertain for hours, if not days," offers up a volunteer as she observed PLUTO'S keen desire for toys and his incredible ability to just have a blast with a simple toy!

Pluto is friendly, goofy, silly and just a delight to have by your side. Loaded with personality, Pluto is one smile making, genuine fellow that finds fun no matter where he goes. Pluto is 60 pounds and 3-years old. He is a male bully mix. 

Sweet, happy faced girl Quinn is adorable! We could not get enough of her perky, bouncy, bouncy ears as she scooted around during photo time introducing herself to all! This mid-sized lady sporting a more athletic frame and gorgeous golden coat is friendly, playful and ready to have a good time.  With plenty of kisses, waggy tail and happy smiles to go around, she's a great match for slightly older kids and a family in need of a doggy who is up for adventures and being an active part of the family unit.

Quinn is a 2-year-old, 40-pound, bully-lab mix.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C., 29532. The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoptions, to reclaim lost pets, or to turn in pets.

