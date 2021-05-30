PETS OF THE WEEK

Sammy and Sadie are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Sammy is one good looking dog. Sammy did an excellent job in meeting both male and female dogs. He is extremely polite in meeting them, and within just minutes he happily trots alongside off leash with his new found friends and even stretches out flat on the ground right by them. Sammy, a 2-year-old male, is a lab mix and weighs 53 pounds. He is a loving, interactive, affectionate guy. We enjoyed Sammy’s huggy, doting personality and kept coming back for extra helpings of him as we made our rounds in testing dogs and snapping pics of them.
Sadie loves one-on-one attention and is fast on her feet to make herself at home in your lap! Our youth volunteer found her lap suddenly filled up with our big grinning boxer mix who was looking mighty proud/smug at swiftly making herself at home in this new lap without an invitation. Sadie, an 11-month-old boxer mix, weighs 44 pounds. She had a grand time running loose with a male and female dog in our play yard. She has a fun, playful energy about her and really enjoyed the chance to stretch her legs, socialize and give/receive some attention. Youthful and full of life, Sadie has in-house experience and understands the joy of being an inside companion pet. With a pre-loaded pet resume, Sadie is wasting her pet skills sitting in her kennel.