PETS OF THE WEEK

Sammy and Sadie are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Sammy is one good looking dog. Sammy did an excellent job in meeting both male and female dogs. He is extremely polite in meeting them, and within just minutes he happily trots alongside off leash with his new found friends and even stretches out flat on the ground right by them. Sammy, a 2-year-old male, is a lab mix and weighs 53 pounds. He is a loving, interactive, affectionate guy. We enjoyed Sammy’s huggy, doting personality and kept coming back for extra helpings of him as we made our rounds in testing dogs and snapping pics of them.