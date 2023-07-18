Monica and Iliana are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Monica is a sweet 5-month-old shepherd-mix puppy. She is around 35 pounds now and will likely be a medium-large dog when fully grown. Monica interacts nicely with other teen pups as well as adult dogs. Monica is friendly with people, loves splashing in the kiddie pool, and has a nice medium energy level.

Iliana is a 4-month-old female tortoise kitten who is at the shelter with her mother and two sisters. She is friendly, playful, and outgoing. Kittens should have room to run and tumble and play and not be stuck in a cage all day. If you have space in your home, consider a sweet kitten like Iliana.

If interested in meeting Monica or Iliana or another adoptable pet, fill out an application form at DarlingtonHumane.org or contact the shelter at 843-398-4402 for an appointment.