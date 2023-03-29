Niya and Cletus are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Niya is sweet and silly and ready to get the party going. She is a petite brindle lady load with personality. Niya is a 1-year-old beagle mix weighting 26 pounds.

Cletus likes to be on the go. Cletus is not one to leave on the sidelines and being in the thick of things brings him great joy. Cletus gleefully trots over as folks come calling on him and the same is true for doggies. He’s a bully mix, 3 to 4 years old.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C. 29532.

The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, to reclaim lost pets, or to turn in pets.