Pickled jalapenos, brine lift avocado salad

One of the best ways to build flavor is layering, or using one ingredient in two ways or at different stages of cooking. Using the zest of a lemon in cake batter, for instance, while using the juice in a citrusy glaze.
It's a technique we rely on often in our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor. And it works particularly well with pickled jalapeños in this recipe for a simple salad with arugula and avocado.
The jalapeños themselves add juicy bursts of bright heat, but we also treat the pickling liquid as a separate ingredient. Using ¼ cup of the liquid as the acid in the vinaigrette boosts the dressing's flavor without needing additional vinegar.
Along with the avocado, pumpkin seeds offer enough richness to make the salad a light main course, or pair it with sliced grilled skirt steak or hearty grains such as barley, farro or quinoa.
