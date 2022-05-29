PREVENTING SKIN CANCER: Advice for before and after sun damage occurs

It’s estimated that 20% of the U.S. population will develop skin cancer at least once in their lifetimes.

What if there were a way to prevent certain skin cancers even after sun damage had occurred? Specialists at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center want to educate patients about the options available to them.

Joni Mazza, M.D., an MUSC Health dermatologist and skin cancer specialist, said catching skin cancers early, or before they form, is important.

“We are seeing more and more people being diagnosed with skin cancer at a young age,” she said. “We don’t know if that is because of tanning bed use or increased exposure to sunlight, but it is definitely a concern.”

The best ways to prevent skin cancer are to use the correct sunscreen, wear protective layers like a hat and to limit your exposure to sunlight. Living in the Lowcountry, Mazza understands outdoor activities are a way of life. Even after sun damage has occurred, she said, there are nonsurgical options available to patients to help to prevent certain types of skin cancer from forming.

“One of the treatments that a lot of people don’t know much about is called photodynamic therapy,” she said. “It involves the use of a topical solution that is activated by light, which causes it to target and kill precancerous cells.”

Photodynamic therapy can be an especially important tool for patients at a high risk for skin cancer or those with a direct or family history of having skin cancer. The treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use on the face and scalp. Patients have a liquid treatment applied to the area of concern and then wait between 20 minutes and up to two hours before going under a blue light machine.

“Precancerous cells lose some of the properties that a normal skin cell has,” Mazza said. “The mixture used during PDT targets these abnormal cells and gets absorbed. Once the liquid is exposed to light, it is activated and the precancerous cells that have absorbed it are killed.”

Mazza said the precancerous cells targeted in the treatment could turn into squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated. Squamous cell skin cancers can appear as a firm, red bump or a flat sore that feels scaly.

Mazza said these, unlike typical sores, will not go away on their own.

Squamous cell and basal cell are the two most common types of cancer. The deadliest form of cancer is melanoma, which is the third most common type of skin cancer diagnosed.

“Basal and squamous cell skin cancers tend to be less aggressive than melanoma, but they can still cause a lot of local tissue damage that can cause disfiguration,” she said. “Just because they are less aggressive doesn’t mean they are less serious.”

In addition to PDT, patients at high risk of skin cancer can use topical chemotherapy agents like fluorouracil cream or imiquimod creams, which also are absorbed by abnormal skin cells and kill them.

For more information regarding skin cancer for residents of the Pee Dee Region call MUSC Health – Hematology & Oncology, in Florence, at 843-674-6460 or visit MUSChealth.org/florence.