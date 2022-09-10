 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain threat dampens crowd size at South Carolina Tobacco Festival

  • 0

LAKE CITY -- The threat of storms made for smaller crowds at Saturday's South Carolina Tobacco Festival in downtown Lake City.

The rain threat also caused some venue changes. The concert by The Chairman of the Board was moved indoors to the Bean Market. The band was scheduled to perform from 5-8 p.m.

The festival featured a KidsZone, Eastern SC Mustang Club Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show, a farmers market/local artisans market and food trucks.

Performances also were scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Village Green. 

Dancin' On Main got the festival off to a raucous start at 10 a.m. Dancin' On Main students started their event showing off their tumbling skills. Then, the students put their dance team skills on display. A good size crowd surrounded the stage to watch the performances.

People are also reading…

The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce organized the South Carolina Tobacco Festival.

As they festival got underway Saturday, Chamber Executive Director Mary Kelley said the threat of storms cut back on the size of the crowds, but events would continue rain or shine.

The Chairman Of The Board concert was moved inside the Bean Market to make sure the performance would go on as planned.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled in 2018 that the entire ACA is invalid. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision. O’Connor’s latest ruling targets a mandate under the law that requires employers to cover the HIV prevention treatment known as PrEP, which is a pill taken daily to prevent infection. The ruling's impact beyond the plaintiffs wasn't immediately clear. The Biden administration is likely to appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert