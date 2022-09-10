Rain threat dampens crowd size at South Carolina Tobacco Festival

LAKE CITY -- The threat of storms made for smaller crowds at Saturday's South Carolina Tobacco Festival in downtown Lake City.
The rain threat also caused some venue changes. The concert by The Chairman of the Board was moved indoors to the Bean Market. The band was scheduled to perform from 5-8 p.m.
The festival featured a KidsZone, Eastern SC Mustang Club Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show, a farmers market/local artisans market and food trucks.
Performances also were scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Village Green.
Dancin' On Main got the festival off to a raucous start at 10 a.m. Dancin' On Main students started their event showing off their tumbling skills. Then, the students put their dance team skills on display. A good size crowd surrounded the stage to watch the performances.
People are also reading…
The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce organized the South Carolina Tobacco Festival.
As they festival got underway Saturday, Chamber Executive Director Mary Kelley said the threat of storms cut back on the size of the crowds, but events would continue rain or shine.
The Chairman Of The Board concert was moved inside the Bean Market to make sure the performance would go on as planned.