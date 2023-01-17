Ramadan inspires Moroccan-spiced lamb-chickpea soup

North African Lamb, Chickpea and Bulgur Soup

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon ras el hanout

4 teaspoons dried mint

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces ground lamb

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens reserved separately

1 celery stalk, including leaves if present, finely chopped

6 medium garlic cloves, chopped

¼ cup tomato paste

15½-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¾ cup coarse bulgur

2 medium ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped

In a medium bowl, stir together the ras el hanout, mint, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the lamb and 3 tablespoons water, then mix with your hands until well combined; set aside.

In a large pot over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the scallion whites, the celery, garlic and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables have softened, about 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the paste is well browned, about 3 minutes. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are completely coated with tomato paste, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add 6 cups water, scraping up any browned bits. Cover the pot and bring to a boil over high, then stir in the bulgur. Using your fingers, break off grape-sized chunks of the lamb mixture, dropping them into the pot as you go. Stir, cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce to medium and simmer, covered and stirring occasionally, until the bulgur is tender and the meatballs are no longer pink at the center, about 12 minutes. Off heat, stir in the scallion greens and the tomatoes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.