Clay shooting gives TKA's Jacob Graham insight into his future

“Jacob has done a great job,” Rogers said. “He has a desire to be a cadet at The Citadel, and he was accepted there last week. I think this definitely helped him achieve that goal in mastering what he needs to do. And he will continue to do well this upcoming season as not only a clay shooter but a leader. He’ll be the only senior on this year’s team, and we have a rich history in sporting clays. Jacob will be up to the task.”

Meanwhile, Graham is getting ready.

“I want to make sure I’ve practiced the same way as I’ve done before, and I want to make sure I impress the other guys below me so they’ll be able to continue on that legacy,” Graham said. “This year, we’ve been going to a different practice field, which allows us to have more guys being able to shoot at a time. So, as a result, we get more practice time in.”

Graham can already notice an improved approach in his hunting because of clay shooting.

“It’s showed me how to use more patience when I’m hunting and how to get out in front of the target farther and learn how to gauge that kind of range,” Graham said. “It’s like you learn new skills you didn’t know you had. I’ve gotten the same amount of game, but I’ve learned to be more efficient”