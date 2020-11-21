How to catch South Carolina’s wintertime crappie

My most productive place to fish in the winter generally is on a main lake on a river channel ledge with stumps, logs, trees, trash and bait fish. Winter crappie that will average 1½ to 1¾ pounds still want to be close to deep water.

Hole digging at Santee Cooper

My home lake is Santee Cooper that was impounded from the Congaree River with its numerous creeks that ran through cypress and tupelo hardwood forests, creating what I call the Swamp that today is made up of oxbow lakes. My favorites for winter crappieing include Broadwater, McGirth’s Lake, Otter Flat and all of the swamps attached to the main lake.

The Swamp homes plenty of shallow water – 4 to 12 feet deep covered in grass. Once the grass begins to die in the fall and winter, it gives off heat – just like hay in a hay field does. In the morning, you’ll see fog rising off the water, because the heat the grass gives off is warmer than the air above the water, and the water is warmer, too, The crappie, baitfish, insects and freshwater shrimp will be there.

I dig holes about the size of a soda can’s bottom in the grass to drop jigs through them. Once you catch a crappie, it will fight, making the hole bigger.