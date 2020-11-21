Hunt your deer from the skinning shed

Leading white-tailed deer researcher Dr. Grant Woods, today of Reeds Spring, Missouri, but formerly of Easley, South Carolina, uses the latest scientific technology to track deer movements and learn why deer do what they do.

One of Woods’ most effective deer tactics is to scout from the skinning shed to identify food sources. He studies the movement patterns of deer, particularly early in bowhunting season, since often the bucks will be moving undisturbed then. Look for deer where deer eat, drink and bed before the rut.

“From the studies I've done, the most effective way to discover a nice buck is to scout from the skinning shed, a technique I’ve learned when my company, Woods and Associates, removes nuisance deer from golf courses, airports and other places,” Woods said. “We have to take the maximum number of deer possible in the shortest time.

“As a member of a hunting lease, or when hunting on public lands where deer are checked in and sometimes field dressed, you quickly and easily can learn where and how to see the most deer by being at the skinning shed.

“Carefully looking at the deer's stomach contents can tell you exactly what that deer's been eating. Remember, deer are slaves to their guts.”