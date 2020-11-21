Hunt your deer from the skinning shed

Leading white-tailed deer researcher Dr. Grant Woods, today of Reeds Spring, Missouri, but formerly of Easley, South Carolina, uses the latest scientific technology to track deer movements and learn why deer do what they do.
One of Woods’ most effective deer tactics is to scout from the skinning shed to identify food sources. He studies the movement patterns of deer, particularly early in bowhunting season, since often the bucks will be moving undisturbed then. Look for deer where deer eat, drink and bed before the rut.
“From the studies I've done, the most effective way to discover a nice buck is to scout from the skinning shed, a technique I’ve learned when my company, Woods and Associates, removes nuisance deer from golf courses, airports and other places,” Woods said. “We have to take the maximum number of deer possible in the shortest time.
“As a member of a hunting lease, or when hunting on public lands where deer are checked in and sometimes field dressed, you quickly and easily can learn where and how to see the most deer by being at the skinning shed.
“Carefully looking at the deer's stomach contents can tell you exactly what that deer's been eating. Remember, deer are slaves to their guts.”
Next you need to determine when deer are eating. Woods splits the buck’s esophagus to learn what he's eaten just before being harvested. Further back in the stomach is where you’ll find other food content. If the deer has grass in his mouth or in his esophagus, he’s been feeding at the closest time to his harvest on a grass or an alfalfa field.
If honeysuckle is discovered lower in the stomach, and then acorns are further back in the stomach, the deer’s eaten that before he's reached the fields. This knowledge enables the hunter to arrange his morning and afternoon stands in the areas providing these foods.
Woods has learned by scouting from the skinning shed that one of the deer's preferred foods is mushrooms.
“I believe and so does retired deer researcher Dr. Larry Marchinton from the University of Georgia that deer become addicted to hallucinogenic mushrooms. Marchinton and I have found that deer will disregard danger to reach those mushrooms when they come up after a rain.
“The more diverse the habitat you're hunting, the more critical having different stands for mornings and evenings becomes.
Rarely will you find a deer eating in the same places in the mornings that he eats at in the evenings. But if you pinpoint a two-way bottleneck with tracks going in both directions, definitely hang a stand and hunt there all day.”
