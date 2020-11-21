Killer SC winter bass tactics from a pro

I spend most of my fishing time on the Upstate lakes here in South Carolina like Murray, Greenwood, Wateree and Hartwell lakes and Clarks Hill Reservoir.

All of these lakes are similar, and I’ve learned there are three productive bass fishing patterns and lures that work well on all of these lakes during the winter months.

In cold weather, the bait fish usually will be holding on either the river or the creek channels. When I’m searching for bass in deep water with my electronics, I’m also looking for birds like loons and seagulls. These birds are feeding on the bait fish just like the bass do. If the bass push the bait fish up to the surface, the birds will attack the bait.

Jigging Spoons — To catch bass now, remember that bass are bait-fish oriented. If you use your electronics to pinpoint schools of bait in deep water, then I suggest you go deep with a jigging spoon. I usually fish a ½- to 1-ounce jigging spoon, depending on the size of the bait on which the bass are feeding. I’ll use a white jigging spoon made by a variety of manufacturers.