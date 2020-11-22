LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Many more people to thank for Veterans Day contributions

Many people were responsible for making Nov. 11, 2020, a special day for veterans, the military and their families. The threat of rain forced the Veterans Day Ceremony to move into Florence Center. The staff and city employees, working on a holiday, made the transition quickly and smoothly.

Crowd estimates were about 300, less than half normal attendance for the annual event in the Veterans Park. This is attributed to the weather and the pandemic. It was a shame, because the city worked diligently to ensure the park looked great.

Media coverage by this newspaper and the local weekly was extraordinary both before and after the event. Pee Dee TV outlets covered well, interviewing participants and talking to guests who visited the park after the rain threat decreased.

Regrettably, as the emcee, I completely skipped a section of my notes thanking people most responsible for the USS Arizona Memorial. Besides the U.S. Navy’s gift, shipment by UPS from Pearl Harbor, Florence County Council’s annual assistance and the city of Florence, there was significant planning, hard work and innovation by local citizens.