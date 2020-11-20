LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Serving the homeless has never been more important

As Thanksgiving approaches, I am reminded to give thanks for, and to, the organizations and people who have made another year of serving the homeless people of Florence possible.

This year has been one to remember, not only for the COVID-19 virus but for the continued faithfulness of the Florence community. When it would seem that the crisis of 2020 would be insurmountable, God's blessings have carried us through.

The House of Hope never closed its doors throughout the pandemic. By partnering with local medical providers, we were able to add protocols and procedures to continue to provide a SAFE place to those in need. While many organizations were forced to close, our staff continued to serve every single day. In 2020 we will serve more than 1,000 individuals and almost 40,000 meals.

Not only did we continue our service uninterrupted, we broke ground on the new tiny houses to serve the needs of long-term housing for women and children. We are excited to add dignified, transitional housing beginning in 2021, nearly doubling our current capacity.

Serving the needs of those facing homelessness has never been more important, and the House of Hope is grateful to be able to serve Florence and the surrounding counties.

JULIE MAXHAM

Florence