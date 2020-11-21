LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Mayflower Compact’s 400th anniversary

Four hundred years ago, the men on the Mayflower signed the first document of self-government in the colonies. In the name of God they agreed to form a covenant to frame “just and equal laws … for the general good.”

Four hundred years of liberty and peaceful cooperation has produced the most beautiful, powerful, free, equal, just and least racist nation on the earth. Wow! We should celebrated that this Thanksgiving.

America was built on the Rock of God’s word as its firm foundation of God’s truths that will continue to last forever.

There is much left to do to improve America. That is a task for all Americans to diligently strive for. It’s not always a pretty process, but the next set of governing politicians and governed citizens can gratefully stand on the shoulders of the giants who made America great for 400 years. To tear down the present system would produce a country like Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Iran or China.

We must all help build on and improve what is past and not forget the good and bad lessons we have learned. The rest of the world still wants to come here to share in our freedom and opportunity for all, just as the Pilgrims came.