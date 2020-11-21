What to say to a buck and when and how to say it

If you’re calling deer, you need two different types of calls: one a subtle, soft call that doesn’t have much volume, and a second call that’s extremely loud. As nationally known hunter Mark Drury of Drury Outdoors explains, “If the buck can’t hear the call, he can’t react to it and come to you.”

Deer calls have specific effective ranges. The grunt, the bleat and the wheeze calls only work out to about 50 to 100 yards. But on a still, calm day, these calls can be heard further. You’ll probably need to use rattling antlers and magnum (loud) grunt calls to call bucks from greater distances to your stand. That’s why I believe every deer hunter should carry one or more deer calls with him or her on every hunt. There’s nothing to lose when you’re not seeing or hearing deer by using a deer call.

How to use a two-man tactic for calling mature bucks