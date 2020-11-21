What you need to know about deer tracks

Through the years in any hunting camp I’ve ever been in, a track expert, who can tell the size, sex and age of a deer by its tracks, always seems to have been in residence.

I’ve stalked deer before that the width of their tracks has convinced me they’re bucks. Also I’ve had hunters tell me that seeing the dew claws as part of the deer track is a definite indication that the animal making the track is a buck.

Because so much misinformation exists about deer tracks and what information they can communicate to hunters, I’ve talked to wildlife biologists and avid deer hunters to learn the truth about deer tracks.

Like you, I’ve known hunters who’ve said, “I saw the track of Ole Mossy Horns down by the creek last Thursday. I’m sure that’s him, because I’ve examined his track for the last three years. He’s got a very big track. One of these days I’m going to find him standing in it.”

However, retired wildlife professor Horace Gore is skeptical about a hunter’s ability to determine that one particular track has been made by the same deer year after year.