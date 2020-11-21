Why finesse bass fish in the winter

Many bass fishermen are moving away from power fishing for bass toward finesse fishing in the winter.

Let’s look at four tactics producing more bass per trip than old methods do.

The Ned Rig

The hottest new 2020 lure is a goofy-looking, little-bitty jig head with a wire hook and a 1½- to 3-inch-long worm. This Ned Rig, made by Z-Man Lures and fished on spinning tackle, is very effective catching winter bass. Big bass have seen all the power-bait fishermen’s large lures and might have become resistant to biting those.

The Ned Rig makes anglers slow down their fishing, since they’re fishing lighter line — 4- to 8-pound test — using smaller hooks and spending more time working a bait on the bottom than speed bassing and covering water. Ned Rig baits fall slowly and then stand up on the bottom, resembling a small bait fish or a tiny animal feeding on the bottom’s debris.

The Neko Rig

Kevin VanDam, four-time Bassmaster Classic champion, enjoys fishing the Neko Rig and has learned how effective and versatile it is.