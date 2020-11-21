Why finesse bass fish in the winter

Many bass fishermen are moving away from power fishing for bass toward finesse fishing in the winter.
Let’s look at four tactics producing more bass per trip than old methods do.
The Ned Rig
The hottest new 2020 lure is a goofy-looking, little-bitty jig head with a wire hook and a 1½- to 3-inch-long worm. This Ned Rig, made by Z-Man Lures and fished on spinning tackle, is very effective catching winter bass. Big bass have seen all the power-bait fishermen’s large lures and might have become resistant to biting those.
The Ned Rig makes anglers slow down their fishing, since they’re fishing lighter line — 4- to 8-pound test — using smaller hooks and spending more time working a bait on the bottom than speed bassing and covering water. Ned Rig baits fall slowly and then stand up on the bottom, resembling a small bait fish or a tiny animal feeding on the bottom’s debris.
The Neko Rig
Kevin VanDam, four-time Bassmaster Classic champion, enjoys fishing the Neko Rig and has learned how effective and versatile it is.
“The Neko Rig is made by putting a portion of a nail in a wacky-rigged worm, and I prefer a 1/16- to a 3/16-ounce Neko weight in the heads of worms,” he said. “The worm falls head-first like a Texas-rigged worm and wiggles like a wacky-rigged worm — all lure characteristics causing bass to bite.”
The Chicken Rig
Michael Iaconelli, a past winner of the Bassmasters Classic and the Angler of the Year title, enjoys fishing the Chicken Rig, which is basically a weedless Neko Rig.
“The versatile Chicken Rig gives you the same action as a Neko Rig, a type of pecking action,” Iaconelli said. “You can fish it anywhere, including heavy or sparse cover, and skip it under docks and fish it deep or shallow, especially when bass aren’t hungry. But you must watch your line.”
The Tokyo Rig
Jacob Wheeler of Tennessee, who’s ranked No. 1 in the world on BassFan (bassfan.com/), enjoys fishing the Tokyo Rig, basically a wire connected to a swivel, that’s connected to a welded ring, that’s connected to a hook.
“By keeping the weight away from the hook, the bait has more action,” Wheeler said. “The best way to describe the Tokyo Rig is it’s like a mini-dropshot. You can use various lures on this rig.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!