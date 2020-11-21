Why hunt small properties for big bucks

Lease small lands next to public lands

My friend Ernie Calandrelli loves to hunt deer on small lands and says, “I have a 30-acre farm I’ve been hunting for 50 years that backs up to 1,500 acres of state-owned land with plenty of food for the deer. Even though the state land has numbers of public land hunters, which often can be a negative, I’ve made my 30 acres almost a sanctuary for deer. I’ve got it posted, too. These deer receive very little hunting pressure, and I have a very good idea of where the deer will travel on my property and where I need to be to take them.

“I’m seeing more hunters hunting small properties, often only five acres. If a bowhunter has five acres to hunt and it’s the right five acres, he can have some of the best hunting of anybody anywhere. The right five acres is a funnel area that funnels deer from one large tract of woods to another large tract of woods, or a trail that leads to a food source that goes through that five acres, or if that five acres has a great bedding site for deer.”

Use information from little land hunters

Scott Sharp in Tennessee owns three acreages near Nashville of 15, 40 and 56 acres that produce two shooter bucks each year for him and his brother. They plant food and protect the deer on their land.