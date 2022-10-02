 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Side effects of radiation therapy

Woman Receiving Radiation Therapy Treatments for Breast Cancer

A woman receives radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Some of the side effects of radiation can include peeling, blistering, itchiness and redness. For some people, it’s a little like getting a sunburn.

However, proper skin care can help reduce the side effects, help skin feel more comfortable during treatments and help skin recover more quickly after treatments. Dermatologists at the American Academy of Dermatology Association make several suggestions.

During treatment

Wash the affected skin gently each day with warm water. Use your hands and not washcloths, sponges or loofahs as the treated area will be very sensitive and you don’t want to irritate it.

Use a gentle cleanser. Your team will likely recommend cleansers to you and may even provide you with coupons for them.

Don’t try to scrub off the lines drawn on your skin. Just leave them there so you don’t further irritate your skin. Also, your radiation team needs them there so that they can properly calibrate the machine.

Apply moisturizer daily. Ask your team which moisturizer you should use and apply it daily according to their directions.

Don’t use antiperspirant or talcum powder while you’re getting treated. You can try deodorant, but if you develop redness, swelling or soreness where you applied the deodorant, stop using it, too.

Do not apply anything sticky on areas that have been treated with the radiation. This includes patches, bandages or medical tape.

Avoid any products that contain fragrances.

Wear loose-fitting clothes.

Don’t use tanning beds or hot tubs. The heat will irritate your skin.

Do not use heating pads or ice on your skin. Things that are hot or cold can irritate the skin.

After Radiation

Sometimes rashes or side-effects develop after the treatment is over. It’s important to watch for these things and let your oncologist or dermatologist know about them. They can provide you with prescription-strength creams or other treatments for it.

The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center advises that skin care problems tend to peak up to two weeks after radiation treatment is over. Expect, they say, for your skin to take several weeks after radiation therapy ends to improve and get back to normal.

Also, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the right kind of skin care can help prevent rashes or lessen the side-effects after radiation.

They recommend the following:

Pay close attention to the skin that was treated with radiation.

Protect the treated area from the sun; this is especially important if the area of your breast treated is on top where a bathing suit might reveal it. Anyone who has had radiation has a higher risk of developing skin cancer, even many years later.

Make an appointment to see a dermatologist.

