Some people used to smoke this

Not all flowers are particularly beautiful and some would never make it into a vase in your dining room or pinned somewhere onto your clothing. Generally, it is the big, flashy types of flowers that seem to garner most people’s interest.

You might think of these showy flowers as something of a liability to the plant, for it is they which would get picked first. Whether endowed with big, colorful flowers or tiny dinky ones, most annual herbaceous plants, when finished with blooming usually dry up and eventually disappear.

But there are some herbs that retain their color and persist, seemingly forever. Many of these are equipped with dense coats of silky or wooly hairs on the stems and leaves, and even after their flowers are long gone, offer an attractive view in nature, or even in your living room in a dried arrangement.

Of course, I’m referring to the little plants around us called “everlastings.” This week’s Mystery Plant is one of the everlastings, and it is very common.