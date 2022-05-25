Thai chicken stir-fry piles on the basil

Western cooks too often go too light on fresh herbs, treating them more as garnish than flavoring. We prefer the Thai approach, which uses ingredients such as basil, mint and cilantro by the fistful.

Take Thailand’s chicken-and-basil stir-fry — gai pad krapow — which piles on basil, adding sweetness balanced by just a touch of herbal bitterness. We loved the simplicity of this popular street food, which sometimes is served with an egg on top.

In our version in the book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we double down on the basil, using at two different times for two different flavors. Since this recipe calls for a skillet rather than a wok, the cooking is broken into two steps. The chicken comes first, with vegetables added later to keep them crisp.

Chopped basil leaves are added to the freshly cooked chicken, which mellows the herb’s flavor as the leaves gently wilt while we cook sugar snap peas. Then after mixing everything together, 3 cups of lightly torn basil go into the dish to add peppery flavor that stays fresh.

A quick marinade of fish sauce, soy sauce and white pepper seasons the chicken and helps brown the meat. And scallion whites and greens, also added at different stages in the stir-fry, contribute an allium bite.

To prepare the chicken, cut each breast lengthwise into ½-inch strips, then cut the strips crosswise into 1-inch pieces. And be sure all ingredients are prepared before starting to cook. The stir-fry comes together quickly, so everything should be ready and close at hand.

