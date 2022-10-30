 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This native species is very adaptable

For some reason I have never written about our true sunflowers in this column … which is a puzzlement, as sunflowers are some of the most interesting native species we have in the Southeast.

All of our sunflowers belong to the genus Helianthus (which means “sunflower”, of course!), a member of the sunflower family, or Asteraceae. We’ve had plenty of other members of the sunflower family in this column, but not this one so far.

You’ll recall that members of the family are instantly characterized as having very small individual flowers crowded together into heads.

The heads are surrounded at the base by a series of bracts, which offer protection to the flowers before the head has fully expanded.

In general, each tiny flower has an ovary down at the base … an “inferior” ovary, which is destined to become a hard, one-seeded fruit, if all things go well.

You’ll need to know that all these various parts of the plants, including the roots, stems, foliage, and of course the heads with their flowers, and a good many other details, are subject to wild and characteristic variation from genus to genus, which makes sense: this is the largest single plant family on earth, with over 1,500 different genera, and nearly 23,000 different species! (The two other really big plant families in terms of number of genera and species are the orchid family and bean family, in case you were wondering.)

This week’s Mystery Plant is a native sunflower known to grow from South Carolina to Texas, a resident of the coastal plain. It was formally described in 1929 by a botanist named Elba Emanuel Watson (1871-1936). He got his doctorae from the University of Michigan after producing a dissertation on all of the known sunflowers.

Watson only knew of this plant from specimens collected in Louisiana, from “very wet black muck,” although he suggested that it might grow in other “Gulf states.” He was struck by the similarity it bore to the more widespread species named Helianthus angustifolius, commonly called “Swamp sunflower,” which is the more common of the two species. Of these two species, our Mystery Plant tends to be much taller, and with broader leaves, and which produces prominently elongated rhizomes below the soil.

This is one of those native species that is adaptable in garden situations, which over the years has become very popular in cultivation.

Several years ago while on a field trip in the Lowcountry, I saw this plant growing in the yard of an old shack, having been planted there years before. It was in full bloom, and the tops of the plants reached the roof. Quite a sight!

I’m growing some in my backyard, and on my walks in the neighborhood I frequently see it planted. It is a real beauty: when it gets enough room and lots of sun and plenty of water, the stems can be nearly 10-feet tall, and really impressive when in full bloom. The bees love it, and it’s easy to grow. (If I can grow it, anybody can.)

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia S.C. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

