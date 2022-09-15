United Way's Day of Caring helps partner agencies help people in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — United Way of Florence County will tackle approximately 60 projects during its 31st annual Day of Caring, organization President Cameron Packett said.

Corporations, civic organizations and other volunteers create teams and choose projects submitted to the United Way of Florence County by its partner agencies. Projects range from cleaning to renovation.

Partner agencies that will receive help during the United Way Day of Caring include, Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area, CARE House of the Pee Dee, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, Chrysalis Center of Circle Park Women’s Residential Center, Durant Children’s Center, Florence Area Literacy Council, Florence Composite Squadron, Foster Care Clothing Closet, Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Lighthouse Ministries, Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault, Pee Dee Speech & Hearing Center, Senior Citizens Association, Tenacious Grace, The Naomi Project, The Salvation Army, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee and the United Way of Florence County.

Packett said 26 companies have put together teams to tackle the Day of Caring projects.

“Day of Caring is a mass volunteer event where companies, civic organizations or just a team of friends can get together, volunteer and give back their time to the community,” Packett said.

The United Way of Florence County was able to hold its Day of Caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. A key element – the kickoff breakfast – was canceled during the pandemic.

The kickoff breakfast returns this year, Packett said.

“All of a volunteers and sponsors will be together to enjoy networking and breakfast. We will get a chance to thank everyone, and have some giveaways,” Packett said.

The Day of Caring, Packett said, is vital to nonprofit organizations. Broken items can be fixed. Renovations can be made. Supply drives can be conducted. Building maintenance can be completed.

“All of these things take time, energy and resources. So, when we can step in and help get that done, it enables nonprofit organizations to better serve people in need,” Packett said.