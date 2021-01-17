Listen to the children, mothers, teachers about childhood hunger

• “Sometimes my mom is at work when I get home. The food in my Friday bag helps me have food to eat.”

• “Thank you for my brown bag. I’m so thankful. I am joyful for my brown bag. Thank you for the grits, oatmeal, sausage, noodles.”

• “I’m thankful for the brown bag you give me on Friday. You really help me out. That was kind of you to do that.”

• “Thank you for the food in the bag. I appreciate the food because sometimes we don’t have enough snacks in our house. My mom said, ‘Thank the Good Lord you got some snacks.’ I am really glad I got the bag.”

Listen to these people who work in the schools:

“Parents and children are so grateful,” said a teacher. “I am so thankful there is no cost or red tape process for these families.”

A voice of an administrator, “It not only provides nutrition for our children, but is a tangible way of letting them know that they are loved and cared about,” said an administrator.

“Parents call and remind us to please send the bags home,” said a teacher. “I think they depend on these bags and worry we might forget to send them home.”