LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Mastering your goals in 2023

The older I get the faster it feels time passes us by.

This beginning of the year, we often find ourselves setting some goals or resolutions for the year ahead. We look at the good and the bad from the previous year and then we form some intentions for how to improve on the things that did not go so well. As we do this we want to ask ourselves a number of questions that will allow us to focus on the things that are most important.

Scrutinize multiple aspects of your life. Did you stay healthy this past year? Do you have any chronic illness, such as diabetes, that is out of control? Did you have financial goals you were trying to meet? How about your relationships? Anything toxic that you need to let go? Don’t forget spiritual health. Your body and soul both need nourishment – did you provide for it last year? Fitness? Did you exercise your body?

For most of us there is a health component to our goals. We want to live healthier, be stronger, be slimmer or whatever goal you have thought about related to nutrition and fitness. We start the year off with great intentions, but without the right steps in place we may often find our attempt less than successful and our momentum falling by the wayside. Here are a few tips to help you master your health and fitness goals.

The first step is to have a goal. That seems incredibly obvious, but sometimes we choose a goal that is too vague or too broad, such as “I am going to get fit in 2023”. Okay, and you are going to do this, how? What steps are you going to take? Your best bet is to make a SMART goal. SMART is an acronym that stands for Small, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely.

Taking our goal of getting fit let’s make it SMART by saying “I’m going to walk for 15 minutes four three days per week.”.

We now have a small goal (walking) that’s measurable and achievable (15 minutes) that is realistic (four days) and timely (each week). Walking five minutes for even one day per week is a huge change for some. The same can be done with eating habits.

If you eat fried food every day of the week, it would be unrealistic to say you are going to have zero servings of fried food a week.

The point is each of us has different starting points because we are all very different people. Your goal is very personal to you and a one-size-fits-all approach is not going to get you the success that you want. If you read my last article you will recall I said, “start where you are”. We all want to succeed and when your goal is realistic it becomes achievable. Then the domino effect comes into play. Once you have that first success, it becomes easier to stay motivated to move on to future successes

A few tips for starting your year off with a healthy eating plan includes, first, having a plan. This past year has been crazy for me and my meal planning took a huge hit. In return our eating habits did as well. I have started the year off back with my meal planning. This is how I do it. I make a menu for the week, and then make my shopping list based on my menu. I try to utilize foods that I already have at home first and then build my menu and shopping list out from there. Then I stick with my list. This helps me to not add unnecessary items to my shopping cart and always have the right ingredients on hand for a healthy meal. When you are at the grocery store, shop the outer aisles for the least processed items and look for whole foods (rice versus rice mixes) on the inner aisles.

A big trap to avoid is following diets that eliminate whole food groups. Our bodies are fine tuned machines and it takes all the right ingredients to keep everything running smoothly.

Plans that eliminate foods are always eliminating nutrients that we need. Focus on a more plant-based diet. The MyPlate icon from the USDA encourages us to make half of our plate fruits and vegetables, a fourth of our plate whole grains and a fourth of our plate proteins. More information on this can be found at www.choosemyplate.gov.

We always think the start of a new year is a good time to reset your life. The truth is you do not have to wait until the beginning of the year – every day is a new day. You can start fresh at any time. To be successful, think about what you would like to attain. Write out the SMART goal steps to achieve it, then get started.

Until next time … live healthy!