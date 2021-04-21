LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Spring cleaning your eating habits

I am one of those people who are all about some spring cleaning. Taking the time to spruce up the house both inside and out after the winter always makes me feel better and improves my mood.
This is also a great time to do a little spring cleaning on your eating habits.
The winter months can often be a period of eating heavier, comfort foods. Add to that all the holiday eating that falls in the latter part of the year and you have the right combination for a little bit of weight gain and a lot less physical activity.
Start with your beverages. Have you been drinking too many sodas or other sugar-sweetened beverages? Make a point to alternate these drinks with water and then for every two waters have a drink. As you continue to dwindle down your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, you will find that you are better hydrated, and your body’s performance improves.
Look at your plate – how well balanced is it? In general, you should have half a plate of non-starchy vegetables, one-fourth a plate of grains (include your starchy vegetables here) and one-fourth a plate of protein (meats, poultry, seafood, nuts, and seeds). You can round out your plate with a serving of dairy and a serving of fruit.
This is a great time of year to really focus on upping your intake of produce. As spring turns into summer, the local offerings just keep getting better. Choose a variety of colors when you are picking your produce to get the most bang for your nutrition buck. All the varied colors offer an array of phytonutrients to help keep your body in tip-top shape.
On your grain side, include starchy vegetables as well such as corn, garden peas, butter beans and potatoes. When it comes to rice, breads, pastas, and cereals – choose whole grains as often as you can. This is an easy way to increase your fiber intake.
Vary your protein choices as well. Including seafood, especially fatty fish, in your diet two times per week will help reduce your intake of the saturated fats we find in land animals. Look for words such as “loin” and “round” to select the leaner cuts. Consider how you are preparing your proteins. Limit deep fried items and stick with baked, roasted, broiled and grilled. Again, this is the season where the grilling really ramps up, so take advantage of the nicer weather.
For plant-based protein sources, choose a variety here as well. Nuts, seeds, beans and legumes are all good options.
We would much rather you eat your fruit than drink your fruit. Limit intake of fruit juices. If you are a juice drinker make sure it is 100% fruit juice and not a “juice drink” or “juice beverage” and keep your serving size to no more than 4 to 6 ounces. With any produce if it has an edible skin – eat it. That is where the fiber is at.
Dairy is an excellent source of calcium, and we should try to incorporate at least three servings a day into our meal plans. Choosing low-fat dairy is a great option. When looking at yogurt, be mindful of the extras. Yogurt that has a lot of add-ins or fruit syrup can quickly become just extra calories with little nutritional value.
While you are spring cleaning your eating habits, be sure to look at your physical activity, too. Take advantage of the longer, warmer days and get outside. Too many people spend too little time being active in the winter months and struggle to get started back in the spring.
Ideally, you should find activities that you can do year-round. Just like produce is seasonal and we adjust with what is available, activity can be that way, too. Find ways to transition through the seasons and weather to keep your body moving all year long.
While you are sprucing up your yards, cleaning out your closets and washing your windows – put a little focus on some of the habits you have developed in the colder months. Spring is always full of great possibility, and stepping toward being a healthier you is one of them.
Until next time. ... Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.