LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Spring cleaning your eating habits

I am one of those people who are all about some spring cleaning. Taking the time to spruce up the house both inside and out after the winter always makes me feel better and improves my mood.

This is also a great time to do a little spring cleaning on your eating habits.

The winter months can often be a period of eating heavier, comfort foods. Add to that all the holiday eating that falls in the latter part of the year and you have the right combination for a little bit of weight gain and a lot less physical activity.

Start with your beverages. Have you been drinking too many sodas or other sugar-sweetened beverages? Make a point to alternate these drinks with water and then for every two waters have a drink. As you continue to dwindle down your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, you will find that you are better hydrated, and your body’s performance improves.

Look at your plate – how well balanced is it? In general, you should have half a plate of non-starchy vegetables, one-fourth a plate of grains (include your starchy vegetables here) and one-fourth a plate of protein (meats, poultry, seafood, nuts, and seeds). You can round out your plate with a serving of dairy and a serving of fruit.