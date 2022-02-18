LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: We all need a healthy heart

You should strive for a minimum of five servings a day of fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow. The more color variety you consume, the more nutrients you are receiving. So don’t just limit yourself to greens and oranges, but pick up something purple or red or blue or yellow.

If it has edible skins or peels, eat them!

This is a great way to get some of your fiber in for the day. And when it comes to fruit, we want you to eat your fruit, not drink your fruit. While you are incorporating all these fruits and vegetables add in some grains. Whole grains can be a good source of soluble fiber which helps to control cholesterol.

Round this all out by choosing lean proteins and low-fat dairy products and you are headed in the right direction for heart health. If you need something a little more structured, consider looking into plant-based diets such as the DASH diet or the Mediterranean diet. Resources for these can be found at www.nhlbi.nih.gov and search for DASH diet or www.medinsteadofmeds.com or www.oldwayspt.org for the Mediterranean diet.