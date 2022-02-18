LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: We all need a healthy heart

This February marks the 58th consecutive American Heart Month.
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States. During this month we try to focus our attention on ways to keep our families and communities healthier and free from heart disease.
A healthy heart is vital to our survival and longevity. We know that there are some risk factors for heart disease that we have control over. Equally, there things that we do not have control over. We have a birthday every year, we cannot change our ethnicity, nor can we change how we were biologically born. Our focus needs to be on the things we can control.
There are a number of things that we can do to make our hearts healthier, but first let’s talk about what puts you at risk for heart disease. Risk factors that we have control over include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity and poor diet as well as overweight and obesity. These risk factors can cause changes in your heart and blood vessels which over time can lead to heart attacks, strokes and heart failure. That’s why it is so important to work hard on controlling the controllables.
Know your numbers.
You need to know what your results are so that when you look at them over time you can see if you are improving or not. It’s important to know your blood pressure with your goal being no more than 120/80. You should also know your blood sugar level or hemoglobin A1C. Blood sugar readings ideally should be less than 100, but not below 70 and a hemoglobin A1C should be less than 5.7%.
When we look at your lipid or cholesterol panel, it’s not enough to just know your total cholesterol number. We want to know how much good cholesterol (HDL), bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides (a type of fat found in your body and food) you have. Normal levels are considered as total cholesterol less than 200mg/dL, LDL cholesterol less than 100mg/dL and HDL cholesterol greater than 60 mg/dL. Triglycerides should be less than 150 mg/dL.
How you eat plays a major role in how well you can control several of these factors. Having a more plant focused diet is a great way to start improving your heart health.
The truth is if you focus on the foods that you can benefit from and work on adding them into your daily eating plan, you will start to weed out those items that you don’t need as much of anyway. So, start with vegetables, especially the non-starchy kind, like greens, peppers, squash, tomatoes and asparagus and then add in other plant foods.
You should strive for a minimum of five servings a day of fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow. The more color variety you consume, the more nutrients you are receiving. So don’t just limit yourself to greens and oranges, but pick up something purple or red or blue or yellow.
If it has edible skins or peels, eat them!
This is a great way to get some of your fiber in for the day. And when it comes to fruit, we want you to eat your fruit, not drink your fruit. While you are incorporating all these fruits and vegetables add in some grains. Whole grains can be a good source of soluble fiber which helps to control cholesterol.
Round this all out by choosing lean proteins and low-fat dairy products and you are headed in the right direction for heart health. If you need something a little more structured, consider looking into plant-based diets such as the DASH diet or the Mediterranean diet. Resources for these can be found at www.nhlbi.nih.gov and search for DASH diet or www.medinsteadofmeds.com or www.oldwayspt.org for the Mediterranean diet.
Regular, physical activity is another lifestyle habit that is important for heart health. The current recommendation is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. This is just 30 minutes five days a week. I encourage my patients to move their bodies for 10-15 minutes after each meal. If you do this by the end of the day you have easily gotten in 30-45 minutes of movement. This is an easy way to start getting yourself into the habit of physical activity if you haven’t been active in a while.
Address your stress.
Find ways to alleviate or manage your stress better such as deep breathing or meditation. Everyone has their own way of relaxing, so there is no one “right” answer, but it’s important that you figure out what helps you manage your stress in the best way possible.
Finally we want to avoid secondhand smoke and smoking.
If you need help with quitting, you can call the S.C. Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. We also want to limit alcohol consumption. The rule of thumb is that a man can have two drinks a day and a woman can have one. A drink is considered 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine and an ounce and a half of liquor.
Keeping your heart in tip top shape should be a high priority for each and every one of us. Making changes in your eating habits and lifestyle will help move you in the right direction. Small changes do add up – so start small and grow from there.
Until next time...live healthy!