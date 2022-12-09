LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Working on presence, not presents for holidays

Thanksgiving Day has scooted right by us and now we are in the full throes of the Christmas season. There are numerous opportunities for us to let our healthy habits derail during the holidays. Finding some balance in all the chaos can help you stay on track with your goals and end the year feeling good and ready to tackle the new year coming.

Maintaining weight during the holidays is a much better goal than trying to lose weight during the holidays. While the popular thought process is that there is an average of 5-10 pounds of weight gain, the research tells us that it is more like one pound. The problem with this pound is that it never goes away, and we add to it year after year.

We eat for everything and food is an important part of most holiday celebrations. Planning ahead can help take the stress out of these situations. If you are cooking or baking, look for simple ways to reduce the sugar or fat in the foods you are preparing. I often suggest taking a healthy dish to a potluck gathering, that way you will know that there is at least one item that is a good choice.

Avoid grazing. Have you noticed how food just appears everywhere during the holidays? Candy jars, nut bowls, cookie trays all pop up in offices, break rooms, and kitchen counters during this time of year. It’s easy to eat a handful of nuts, grab a few pieces of candy and then take a cookie on your way out, but this mindless grazing adds up to calories you didn’t mean to consume.

Second helpings are never a good idea. When you have favorites that tend to be seasonal it’s a better idea to spread them out over the course of several meals instead of cramming them all into one. You can politely decline extra servings without offending your hosts.

If you are going to a party, plan ahead. Do not skip meals to “save up” for later. It really doesn’t work that way and you often will eat more than you intended because you were so hungry from not eating earlier. Having a small snack before you go will take the hunger edge away and keep your indulgences in check. You’ve heard the saying, “talk is cheap?” Guess what? It’s calorie free too. Socializing with others will help keep the nibbling in check. We don’t eat as much while we are talking.

Limit alcohol as well. Some of the holiday drinks can be loaded with sugars and alcohol is not calorie free. Drink too much – you may start nibbling a little more. If you are going to drink alternate your alcoholic beverage with a sparkling water. This will help limit the calorie load.

Exercise is one of the first things we drop when the holiday rush starts but staying physically active during the holidays is important too. This is a great way to help your metabolism and digestive system as well as a known stress reducer. Remember, you can break this into 10-15 intervals if you can’t get a 30 minute block.

Finally, try hard, really hard, not to over schedule or over commit yourself. Again, learning to say, “No” to activities or foods that we truly do not want is an important part of recapturing your control over the season.

When you feel as if you have no time to do the little things that are truly important to you, your stress levels go up. This often leads to behaviors such as overeating or excess consumption of alcohol. Write a list of the things that you want to do, not the things that you feel obligated to do. Then make a plan on how you want to achieve those goals.

The holiday season should be a time of joy, of spiritual renewal. This truly is a time to work harder on your presence with your family and friends not the presents that you are buying. Keeping some balance in your life and learning to set realistic boundaries will help set you up for a more joyful holiday season.

Until next time … Live Healthy!