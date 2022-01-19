LIVING HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Tips to restart your exercise regime

Build up gradually

Do exercise you enjoy

Set realistic goals

Properly warm-up

Stretch prior to working out

Listen to your body

A simple walk has its benefits

So, what does all of this mean? And how is it really going to help you ease back into exercise safely? Well starting slow and gentle gives your body the opportunity to adapt to the change in activity level while reducing the chance of delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

A very common mistake that people make when getting back into the exercising routine is going too fast and hard too soon. This mistake often leads to DOMS or even injury. With a slow and gentle start there is also a great need for a gradual build up with exercises to also decrease the risk of injury and burn out.

Running and weightlifting are not for everyone!

It is important to find activities that you enjoy. By finding exercise that you are not dreading or constantly trying to convince yourself to do, you are more likely to stick with it and complete your daily exercise goals.

Setting realistic goals for yourself will help get you back into an exercise routine. You know yourself better than anyone else -– so don’t lie to yourself and set little goals that you can realistically achieve along your health journey. Along with setting realistic goals it is important that you don’t compare yourself to anyone else, we are all different in every aspect.

Warming up properly is a big one for the safe transition back to exercise. The risk of injury increases substantially when warm-ups are skipped or not completed. Dynamic warm-ups are highly recommended, especially when you are incorporating movements that you are going to do in your workout into your dynamic workout. After your dynamic workout this is the perfect time to get a good stretch in! Stretching has many benefits including improving your performance in physical activities, decreasing your risk of injury, assisting in full range of motion of the joints, as well as enabling your muscles to work most effectively.

One of the most important things you can do to safely ease back into exercise is to listen to your body. Your body will tell you when you have hit your limits, you just have to listen to it and adjust your exercise to where it needs to be.

And finally, sometimes a simple walk is just what you need to get started! Just going for a walk has more benefits than you know. It is good for your mental and physical health.