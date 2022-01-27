LIVING HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: What can you do about shin splints?

If you are a runner or play a sport that involves a lot of running and ever had pain over the front of your lower leg, you most likely had shin splints. We see this occur usually early in training or when changing running surfaces. Shin splints can be painful when you run and can be felt on either 1 leg or both. The pain typically is located on the inside of the shin bone (Tibia). Another more technical term you may hear is medial tibial stress syndrome.
So, what is a shin splint?
In most cases shin splints is the pain caused from the muscles that has an insertion on the tibia. These muscles are on either side of the tibia and are either weak or fatigued. As the muscle pulls on the bone it causes irritation and inflammation along the tibia resulting in the pain you feel. If you continue to run with shin splints, in time, the continued stress could result in stress fractures of the tibia.
If you suffer from shin splints you need to figure out what the underlying cause is.
In some people it is just due to weakness of the muscle and overuse. Others may have flat feet, or over-pronation, that put too much stress on the muscles of the lower leg. Old or non-supportive shoes can also lead to shin splints. Weakness in muscles of the upper leg and pelvis could also be contributing causes of shin splints.
Find someone who can help you diagnose your particular cause. Athletic Trainers are good at looking at these different causes. Some physical therapists and running coaches may also be able pinpoint your problem.
In most cases shin splints will heal on their own.
Rest is the first treatment.
It may take days to weeks or even months in some cases for the pain to go away.
Ice may help with the initial pain and inflammation. We recommend freezing an ice cup and do an ice massage over the affected area.
Over the counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or naproxen will help reduce pain and inflammation. If you have flat feet an arch support in the shoe may help. Stretch your lower legs and ankles to improve the range of motion and strengthen these muscles.
Some exercises that you could do include toe walking, heel walking, resisted heel raises, towel scrunches with your toes for arch strengthening, and resistance band strengthening for the lower leg muscles.
So, when can you return to running?
If pain is gone when you push on the area along the shin, you feel strong and flexible, and you can run without pain, most likely you are safe to return to normal activities.
If you still have some weakness or feet problems the pain could come back. If this occurs, you need to rest again. It may be time to seek out professional help from your athletic trainer, physician, or a physical therapist to help with specific strengthening and mobility exercises. They can help improve your gait pattern so you can avoid the pain.
Although shin splints can be painful, in most cases you can overcome them, and it will not cause any long-term problems. As with most injuries, let pain your guide. If you hurt, you are doing too much.