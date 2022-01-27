LIVING HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: What can you do about shin splints?

If you are a runner or play a sport that involves a lot of running and ever had pain over the front of your lower leg, you most likely had shin splints. We see this occur usually early in training or when changing running surfaces. Shin splints can be painful when you run and can be felt on either 1 leg or both. The pain typically is located on the inside of the shin bone (Tibia). Another more technical term you may hear is medial tibial stress syndrome.

So, what is a shin splint?

In most cases shin splints is the pain caused from the muscles that has an insertion on the tibia. These muscles are on either side of the tibia and are either weak or fatigued. As the muscle pulls on the bone it causes irritation and inflammation along the tibia resulting in the pain you feel. If you continue to run with shin splints, in time, the continued stress could result in stress fractures of the tibia.

If you suffer from shin splints you need to figure out what the underlying cause is.