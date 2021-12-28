Lloyd's late bucket helps West boys hold off Marlboro County in Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's running jumper with 25 seconds left finally gave West Florence's boys the lead for good, and the Knights held on to win 55-54 Tuesday over Marlboro County in the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

West (10-2) advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tournament semifinal at South and will face tonight's South Florence/Lake City winner.

With 13 seconds left, the defending Class 3A state champion Bulldogs had a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Caleb Brown made one of two, and West then ran out the clock.

Deuce Hudson led West with 13 points, followed by Lloyd with 12 and Avion McBride with 11. Marlboro, meanwhile, was led by Keyon Adams' 19.

WF;15;16;13;11--55

MC;6;10;25;13--54

WEST FLORENCE (55)

Deuce Hudson 13, Bruce 8, Darren Lloyd 12, Graves 6, Smalls 5, Avion McBride 11.

MARLBORO COUNTY (54)