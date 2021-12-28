Lloyd's late bucket helps West boys hold off Marlboro County in Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's running jumper with 25 seconds left finally gave West Florence's boys the lead for good, and the Knights held on to win 55-54 Tuesday over Marlboro County in the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.
West (10-2) advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tournament semifinal at South and will face tonight's South Florence/Lake City winner.
With 13 seconds left, the defending Class 3A state champion Bulldogs had a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Caleb Brown made one of two, and West then ran out the clock.
Deuce Hudson led West with 13 points, followed by Lloyd with 12 and Avion McBride with 11. Marlboro, meanwhile, was led by Keyon Adams' 19.
WILL BE UPDATED
WF;15;16;13;11--55
MC;6;10;25;13--54
WEST FLORENCE (55)
Deuce Hudson 13, Bruce 8, Darren Lloyd 12, Graves 6, Smalls 5, Avion McBride 11.
MARLBORO COUNTY (54)
Keyon Adams 19, Dixon 4, Brown 5, Bethea 2, Barfield 5, Leviner 8, N. Adams 5, Bostic 6.
SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021
The late Sgt. Terrence Carraway's memory remains alive through his wife and son.
A past tweet tells us all we need to know about Livingston Bridger's determination as he faces challenges ahead.
Fallen solder LeRoy Alexander's first NASCAR race was at Darlington Raceway. Before Kevin Harvick's car paint scheme honored his memory in the…
What's in a hat, one with a garnet ribbon on it? It meant everything to Trinity Collegiate's golf team as it won another state championship.
Jerry Lee means everything to the Florence sports community. Heart and faith are what he's all about.