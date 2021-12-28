 Skip to main content
Lloyd's late bucket helps West boys hold off Marlboro County in Pepsi Carolina Classic
35th Pepsi Carolina Classic

Caleb Brown (10) shoots the ball over Darren Lloyd (5) during the Marlboro County Bulldogs vs. the West Florence Knights basketball game at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic on December 28, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's running jumper with 25 seconds left finally gave West Florence's boys the lead for good, and the Knights held on to win 55-54 Tuesday over Marlboro County in the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

West (10-2) advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tournament semifinal at South and will face tonight's South Florence/Lake City winner.

With 13 seconds left, the defending Class 3A state champion Bulldogs had a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Caleb Brown made one of two, and West then ran out the clock.

Deuce Hudson led West with 13 points, followed by Lloyd with 12 and Avion McBride with 11. Marlboro, meanwhile, was led by Keyon Adams' 19.

WF;15;16;13;11--55

MC;6;10;25;13--54

WEST FLORENCE (55)

Deuce Hudson 13, Bruce 8, Darren Lloyd 12, Graves 6, Smalls 5, Avion McBride 11.

MARLBORO COUNTY (54)

Keyon Adams 19, Dixon 4, Brown 5, Bethea 2, Barfield 5, Leviner 8, N. Adams 5, Bostic 6.

SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

